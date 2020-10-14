From staff and wire reports
Public health officials on Wednesday announced a new COVID-19 death in Gregg and Smith counties.
With the latest death, Gregg County’s confirmed virus fatalities increased to 42, according to regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health. The death Wednesday is the second reported by the district this week.
NET Health also reported seven deaths in which COVID-19 was the probable cause, a number that did not change from the previous day.
The organization reported 18 newly confirmed cases of the virus in residents for a cumulative total of 2,405 and no new recoveries. The county had 582 confirmed active cases, and the number of Gregg County Jail inmates with an active case of COVID-19 remained at nine.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Wednesday reported 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in county residents for the second day in a row. The county has had 975 confirmed cases.
Virus recoveries and deaths remained unchanged at 888 and 35, respectively, leaving 52 active confirmed cases in the county.
NET Health on Wednesday also reported another confirmed COVID-19 death in Smith County along with an increase of 17 coronavirus patients in Tyler hospitals.
The county has had 64 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Forty newly confirmed cases in county residents increased the cumulative case count to 4,137, which does not include 1,528 probable cases in the county.
On Wednesday, Smith County had 1,126 confirmed active cases and 1,126 probable cases in residents.
On Wednesday, there were 138 COVID-19 patients being treated in Tyler hospitals. The patients include patients suspected of having the new coronavirus from multiple counties.
The state on Wednesday reported nine fewer cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County, effectively removing the increase it reported on Tuesday. The decrease marks the most recent in a handful of updates during which the state has reported fewer cases of COVID-19 in Rusk County residents than it did the previous day. No reason for the decrease was posted on the Texas Department of State Health Services website, where the state reports case numbers.
Deaths in the county on Wednesday remained at 20, the state reported.
Upshur County’s cases increased by five to a cumulative 442. Coronavirus deaths in the county remained at 12.
Statewide
Texas health officials on Wednesday reported 4,564 newly confirmed cases in residents statewide along with 95 new deaths.
The new numbers brought the total number of state cases since tracking of the pandemic began in March to 805,082, with a death toll of 16,717, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported. The health department also estimated 78,639 active cases of the virus, including 4,131 current hospital patients up from 4,053 on Tuesday.