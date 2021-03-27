A woman was killed and at least two other people were injured Saturday night when a tornado hit Panola County, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.
The twister also caused “considerable” damage in Mt. Enterprise in Rusk County before moving through Panola County south of Carthage, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Brandon Thorne said the tornado started in Cherokee County before moving into Rusk County. He said the first warning was issued at 6:04 p.m. Saturday.
Thorne did not have details about the tornado and added that the weather service will send a team to the area today.
Panola County law enforcement and firefighters responded Saturday evening to numerous reports of downed trees, downed lines and other damage from Dotson and Lake Murvaul to Antioch to Deadwood.
Trees were blocking traffic on FM 2517 near Deadwood and FM 1971 at Lake Murvaul.
It was unclear Saturday evening if there were any injuries reported from the storm.
SWEPCO was reporting about 10 p.m. about 90 customers were without power south of Carthage near the Antioch area.
Panola Harrison Electric Co-op reported around 9:30 p.m. Saturday that several of its members were without power because of damage to a transmission line.
“We have linemen in the area that are attempting to restore outages at 3 of our substations, and we are attempting to determine the extent of the damage,” the co-op reported. “We are getting reports of a large tornado in the Carthage area and have yet to determine how it is affecting some of our members. Some members have already been restored, but we know we still have many members out in DeBerry and Deadwood, and several other adjacent areas. “
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported that at least one tornado touched down in the county, crossing CR 343 at 6:25 p.m. on Saturday evening. The Rusk County OEM posted to Facebook that a National Weather Service storm chaser reported the tornado, as well as its damage to nearby trees and structures.
Denise Fugler’s home on FM 1970 was included in the tornado damage.
“The whole back of the house, like the roof, it’s down there at the store (Fugler’s),” said Fugler’s daughter, Dakota Suchy. “That’s where we were when it hit. There’s some raining on the inside ... As you see the whole back porch is complexly gone. There’s pieces of the front that’s actually gone, too, and then the carport’s gone as I see now.”
Tarp was put up on the house to cover where the roof was, and Suchy said they flipped the breaker. In addition, a horse was hurt and had to be taken to the vet.
“The shed’s completely demolished out here. Tere’s one in front of the barn that’s completely gone,” Suchy said. “Pieces of the barn are down there at the store as well.”
Jason Whatley, who lives on FM 699 just south of FM 2517 in the Antioch area, was standing outside his house around 9 p.m. Saturday, alerting traffic to a downed tree and power lines in front of his house. A lone police vehicle’s flashing lights and the occasional vehicle trying to navigate around the scene illuminated the area.
Across the intersection, a small white shed had been picked up and set down — at a completely different angle than it was originally.
Whatley says he saw a massive tornado coming by his house around 7:45 p.m.
“I’d say right around 7:45 p.m., we were watching the news, knew that there was definitely a tornado coming this way,” he said. “So we did go out to the back porch, like you’re not supposed to do. We thought it was going to go north of us, but we could see that it was a lot of lightning. We were actually watching the tornado for about a minute before we realized that was it because it was so big.”
Whatley says they saw the tornado moving toward heir house, looked up and saw debris in the air and started to hear the freight train sound they’ve always heard about.
“So at that point we saw the debris in the air, we saw the wind picking up greatly and started seeing trees bending,” he said. “Then we all just rushed into the house after that and got in the bathroom.”
Whatley says he came out of the house to his front yard after the tornado had passed and saw a different tornado across the field.
“I saw a tornado down at the end of the field, come down from the sky and went back up, but that wasn’t the big one that came by our house,” he said.