A four-vehicle crash Sunday in Gregg County killed one man and injured two other people.
Tucker I. Miles, 27, of Sulphur Springs was driving east on FM 144 when his car collided with an SUV driven by General Edwards, 54, of Kilgore, at the intersection of FM 1844 and Spur 502, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Miles was transported to a Tyler medical center, where he was pronounced dead,. Edwards was taken to a Longview medical center and later released, the DPS reported.
In the collision, the two vehicles hit two others stopped at the intersection's traffic light.
Timeka M. Thomas, 53, of Longview was a passenger in a car driven by Isiah Rodgers, 22, of Longview. Rodgers was uninjured, while Thomas was taken to a Longview medical center and later released.
A truck driven by Kauhi D. Adcock, 55, of Longview also was hit at the intersection, but he was uninjured.