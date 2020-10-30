A local advisory council for a Longview ISD charter partner organization is made up of 10 parents who were selected by campus principals.
Thursday’s first meeting of the Texas Council for International Studies committee also included updates from each campus.
TCIS is the nonprofit organization operating Longview ISD campuses as Senate Bill 1882 charter schools. TCIS manages Longview High School, Foster Middle School, Judson STEAM Academy, Hudson PEP Elementary School, Ned E. Williams Elementary School and South Ward Elementary School. SB 1882 is legislation that gives financial incentive to districts who allow partners to operate campuses as charter schools, and all Longview ISD campuses are SB 1882 charter schools.
Part of the district’s agreement with TCIS includes a local advisory council.
According to the contract, the operating partner “will appoint a local advisory council composed of residents of the district. The council will meet monthly and will rotate meeting locations among the schools. Meetings will be opened to the public and provide opportunity for public comment.”
TCIS also operates campuses in San Antonio, and its board does not meet in Longview, which is why a local council is needed.
The members of the council are:
Christa Black is the chair of the committee and said she has one student at Foster and one at Hudson PEP. She is an adjunct professor at LeTourneau University.
Jennifer Hodges has two children at Foster and Hudson PEP. She said she stays home with her children and volunteers, is active in her church and Junior League.
Leslie Carlile is on several community boards and said she tries to be active in the community. She has one child at Foster and two at Hudson PEP.
Nell Ward is president of the Longview ISD Foundation and worked at Longview High School, where her son is a senior and her other children graduated from.
Ron Peacock is a volunteer at Judson where he teaches guitar and helps in the science department. He also volunteers with the Young Life organization.
Jon Cromer has one son at Hudson PEP and two children who are not old enough for school. He said he and his wife went to Longview schools, and he works in wealth management.
Pernishia Hunt said she is a nurse with one student at Hudson PEP and one at South Ward.
Pam Allen owns her own business and has one child at Foster and a freshman at the high school.
Lisha Kidd Brooks is the environmental health manager for the city of Longview. She said she has two children who graduated from Longview ISD, and her youngest daughter is a senior at Longview High School.
Annie August said she has one student at Ned E. Williams, two at Foster and one at Longview High School. She is a substitute teacher at Pine Tree ISD and said she will soon graduate with an education degree.
TCIS CEO Margaret Davis and Executive Director Linda Buie also gave an overview about the organization and updates on the first 10 weeks of school before campus principals spoke about integrating IB on their campuses.
South Ward Principal Joaquin Guerrero spoke about his campus integrating IB into existing dual-language and Montessori programs. He said the campus also focuses on art and culture.
South Ward is about 70% Hispanic and about 30% black, he said. In the fall, the students do a Day of the Dead project and in the spring learn about black history and the civil rights movement.
“Research shows that when you have a strong identity, then your performance goes up,” Guerrero said. “By doing arts integration … we find kids become more confident by learning to express themselves. Dance, singing, acting really builds confidence, and they get to know each other’s cultures.”
Judson Principal Melanie Pondant said she has a “campus of givers” and spoke about different service projects, including a Keurig Café for life skills students.
She said the students are paired with a non-life skills student, and they run the café selling coffee to teachers. Pondant said it helps the students learning about counting money, giving change, stocking shelves, cleaning and sanitizing.
Longview High School Principal James Brewer said he and Buie have worked together for about 14 years.
“And what we’ve been trying to do for 14 years is get to this level,” he said.