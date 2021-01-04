Gregg County added 106 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 since New Year’s Eve along with three virus-related deaths, and virus hospitalizations in the Longview and Tyler region on Monday again reached a record number compared to hospital capacity.
The new cases in Gregg County brought its cumulative count of confirmed cases to 4,280, according to data from the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health. The county’s confirmed fatality count rose to 81 as recoveries remained at the previous week's number of 3,038.
The numbers do not include 2,871 probable cases, 1,319 probable recoveries and 58 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Monday, there were 1,161 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates Monday increased by two since Thursday to 45.
COVID-19 patients on Monday accounted for 20.58% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties. According to Texas Department of State Health Services, Monday was just the second time since the pandemic began that the hospitalization rate from the virus surpassed 20%. The previous time came two days prior when it registered 20.13% on Saturday.
Monday was the 21st consecutive day the Trauma Service Area registered a COVID-19 hospitalization rate higher than 15%.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott. The counties that make up the area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the new mandate.
The state on Monday reported 91 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents since Thursday along with two additional deaths.
The county has had 1,497 cases and 65 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims recognized the recent increase in cases in his county and cautioned residents to take safety measures.
“During the summer we averaged around 5-10 cases per day, for the past week we've averaged 43 cases per day,” he said in a post on his Facebook page. “The hospitalization rate for yesterday was 20.58%. We have been over the 15% trigger for 21 days now. I hope these numbers will encourage you to be even more cautious. The increase in case numbers, fatalities and hospitalizations will only go down if we slow the spread.”
Sims also encouraged residents to show compassion to those currently impacted by COVID-19.
“It's very likely that you know someone who has the virus right now,” he said. “If so, please don't hesitate to call and encourage them and certainly help with food or anything else. That is what we as a compassionate community do. If you have questions or need anything, don't hesitate to contact me.”
In Smith County, NET Health on Monday reported 174 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths. The county has had 7,398 confirmed cases and 151 confirmed fatalities.
On Monday, there were 300 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, an increase of 39 from 261 on Thursday.
The state reported 66 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Thursday and two additional deaths. The county has had 1,570 positive cases, according to the state, and 53 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by 67 for a total of 799, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 31.