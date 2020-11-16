Public health officials on Monday reported a spike of 80 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County since Friday.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, said the new cases brought the confirmed cumulative total in the county to 2,973.
Twice this past week, the county had daily case increases of 50 or more, a number not seen since Aug. 8 when cases increased by 89.
Confirmed deaths from the virus on Monday remained at 61 in the county, a number that reflects adjusted data to include death certificate information from the state. It does not include 42 county deaths in which COVID-19 is the probable cause.
Confirmed recoveries on Monday increased by two to 2,227.
On Monday, the county had 685 confirmed active cases and four active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
In Smith County, confirmed cases of COVID-19 soared by 147 from the weekend as Tyler hospitalizations of confirmed and probable COVID-19 patients increased by 20.
NET Health said the new cases brought the confirmed cumulative count in the county to 5,366. The county also saw two new confirmed deaths for a total of 129. Recoveries increased by one to 3,705.
On Monday, there were 196 patients with probable or confirmed cases of the virus being treated in Tyler hospitals, up from 176 on Friday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday reported seven new confirmed cases in his county from the weekend. Confirmed recoveries and deaths remained at 1,067 and 35, respectively.
Sims for just the second time on Monday also reported additional probable cases, recoveries and active cases for the county at 441, 316 and 125, respectively.
The state began providing him with “probable” data this past week, he said. Probable cases are those performed with a rapid test that are not also laboratory confirmed. Sims said he would update probable numbers each Monday moving forward.
The state on Monday reported 24 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Friday and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,116 positive cases, according to the state, and 29 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by 12 during the weekend for a cumulative 564, and the county’s deaths rose by one to 17.
Pine Tree ISD
Pine Tree ISD on Monday reported nine new positive tests in the district in students and staff.
One staff member each at the primary campus, Birch Elementary School, Parkway Elementary, the middle school campus and junior high were reported in messages sent to parents.
A prekindergarten student at Pine Tree Primary School also tested positive along with a freshman, a junior and a senior student at the high school.
Messages from the district did not indicate if exposure to the virus took place on or away from campus.
Statewide
Texas surpassed 20,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths Monday, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University, as COVID-19 continues to surge in the United States.
That is the second-highest death count overall in the U.S., trailing only New York, according to the researchers. It's the 22nd-highest per capita at 69.7 deaths per 100,000 people. The Texas Department of State Health Services, however, on Monday listed the state's fatalities at 19,579.
So far, Texas leaders have given no indication of forthcoming restrictions to keep people from gathering and spreading the virus. Instead, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in recent days has been emphasizing that new therapeutics and vaccines are expected to become available soon.
A state appeals court last week sided with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and lifted a local shutdown order in El Paso, where mobile morgues are being trucked in to help overwhelmed hospitals and funeral homes.
Texas also became America’s first state to record more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases last week. It also recently surpassed California, the most populous state, in recording the highest number of positive coronavirus tests.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 3,430.4, an increase of 53.6%.
Texas now ranks 31st in the country for new cases per capita, with 428.3 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks. One in every 417 people in Texas tested positive in the past week.