Gregg County 124th District Court Judge Alfonso Charles says he will seek reelection next year.
Charles has served in the position since 2003 and also is presiding judge of the state's Tenth Administrative Judicial Region. He was initially appointed to the position in 2018 and reappointed by Gov. Gregg Abbott in 2022.
As presiding judge, he oversees judges in 31 counties in Northeast Texas.
Charles said he's seeking another term to ensure those who come before the court are treated with fairness and respect.
"I will strive to see that justice is done in the 124th District Court, whether it is criminal, civil, or child protective services case," he said in a statement.
If reelected, he said he looks forward to continue his service with the county and thanked his family and supporters for their thoughts, prayers and votes during the past 20 years.