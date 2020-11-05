From staff and wire reports
Public health officials on Thursday reported 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County with no new deaths.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, said the new cases brought the county’s confirmed cumulative case count to 2,671. The county has had 43 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths and 2,205 confirmed recoveries, according to the district.
On Thursday, the county had 574 confirmed active cases and seven active cases in inmates at the Gregg County Jail.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Thursday announced three new cases of COVID-19 in his county along with seven additional recoveries from the virus.
The county has had 1,124 cumulative cases, 1,035 recoveries and 35 coronavirus-related deaths. On Thursday, the county had 54 active cases.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 15 new confirmed cases of the virus. The county has had 4,788 cumulative confirmed cases.
The district also announced one new confirmed recovery from the virus for a total of 3,578. Deaths remained unchanged at 77 confirmed.
The number of hospitalizations for patients with confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday jumped from 148 to 159, according to NET Health.
The state on Thursday reported three new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,060 positive cases, according to the state, and 28 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by nine to a cumulative 530, and the county’s deaths remained at 15.
Area school districts
The state on Thursday updated its self-reported COVID-19 data from school districts across Texas. The data covers the beginning of school through Sunday.
In Longview ISD, the data showed 65 confirmed cases in students for the school year and 31 total staff cases. The numbers differed from a dashboard maintained by the district, which on Thursday showed 50 student cases since the start of school and 49 in staff members.
Data reported by Pine Tree ISD showed 31 cases in students for the school year and 17 in staff members. Spring Hill ISD’s numbers showed 24 confirmed cases in students and 15 in staff. In White Oak ISD, there were 39 confirmed cases in students and 21 in staff, the data showed. Hallsville ISD has had 27 student cases and 15 in staff through Sunday, according to the state.
Statewide
Five trailers from the Federal Emergency Management Administration have been brought to El Paso to help accommodate the surge of COVID-19 fatalities in the border city, officials said Thursday.
Three of the trailers were staged at the El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office while two were being held in reserve, said Jorge Rodriguez, the city’s emergency management coordinator.
The Texas Funeral Service Commission also has been asked to send representatives to make an assessment of the needs of the area’s funeral homes and mortuaries, he said.
Twenty-two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in El Paso County, bringing the county’s death toll for the eight-month pandemic to 639.
Meanwhile, 1,920 new cases of the coronavirus that causes the disease were reported in the county Thursday, a significant increase from the 1,537 new cases reported Wednesday, Mayor Dee Margo said. Margo also walked back the figure of 3,100 new cases he reported Wednesday, blaming the error on “a multiple-day data dump.”
El Paso restaurant patrons are circumventing an order closing kitchens at 9 p.m. by leaving and gathering again at homes and other places, fueling a recent wave of COVID-19 cases in the border city and defeating the purposes of the curfew to disperse restaurant gatherings, Margo said.
That mirrors the experience in the Lower Rio Grande Valley that occurred earlier in the pandemic for about 2 1/2 months, Margo said.
“It is imperative that we stop doing this,” he said.
He said other factors in the spread have been fanned by people shopping as a group at crowded retail stores and by activities across the border in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.
“We’ve got to understand that our behavior, our actions, are what will curtail the spread. They will not end the pandemic of this virus, but they will curtail the spread,” Margo said.
COVID-19 hospitalizations for the county totaled 1,003 on Thursday, down by 38 from the day before, and 292 of those were under intensive care, down 19 from the day before. “But it’s still not good,” Margo said at an afternoon briefing.
The El Paso-area coronavirus surge has formed a significant part of the statewide COVID-19 trend. State health officials reported 8,332 new cases Thursday, down from 9,048 Wednesday but otherwise higher than any figure since Aug. 11, bringing the total for the outbreak to 934,994. Of those, an estimated 116,225 cases were active, the most since Aug. 23, with 5,954 COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization, the most since Aug. 19.
Meanwhile, 133 more people died of COVID-19, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Thursday, bringing the state’s pandemic death toll to 18,453.