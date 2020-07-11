Kilgore College graduated 16 electrical linemen Friday afternoon — after they had their skills put to the final test that morning in the KC East Texas Lineman Rodeo.
The class was the 27th to complete the college’s 10-week Electric Power Technology program.
Lead instructor Travis Croft said the class size was reduced from 24 to 16 because of guidelines put in place to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The training facility is located on 4 acres at 2317 CR 174 East in Kilgore and offers more than 30 training poles with transformers and equipment.
Honors during the certificate ceremony went to Garrett Beckham of Queen City, receiving the Top Hand award, presented to the student who earned the highest overall score in the course; Jace Boykin of Arp, receiving the Most Improved Student award; and Konner Durham of Hughes Springs, receiving the Most Supportive Student award.
Graduating were:
- Arp: Derrick Alcon
- Arp: Jace Boykin
- DeSoto: Angel Mendoza
- Forney: Weston Hill
- Henderson: Luis Vielma
- Hooks: Zevian Wilson
- Hughes Springs: Konner Durham
- Lufkin: Jack Smith
- New Boston: Dylan Martin
- Ore City: Brendan Robinson
- Palestine: Jacob Fussell
- Palestine: Ryan Hughes
- Palestine: Jordin Matthews
- Queen City: Garrett Beckham
- Reno: Coy McGhee
- Rusk: Konner Gayle