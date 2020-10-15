Public health officials on Thursday announced 16 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents and no new recoveries in the county.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, said the county’s overall confirmed total number of cases increased to 2,421. Confirmed recoveries and coronavirus-related deaths remained at 1,781 and 42, respectively. On Thursday, the county had 598 confirmed active cases of the virus.
The number of Gregg County Jail inmates with active cases of the virus decreased by one to eight on Thursday, NET Health reported.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Thursday reported three new confirmed cases in his county after two consecutive days of a dozen new cases.
The county has had 978 cumulative confirmed cases. Recoveries and deaths on Thursday remained at 888 and 35, respectively, leaving 55 known active cases in the county.
Smith County added 18 confirmed cases of the virus in residents for a cumulative total of 4,155, NET Health reported Thursday. There was no changed in confirmed recoveries or COVID-19 deaths, which remained at 3,022 and 64.
On Thursday, there were 138 patients with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 being treated in Tyler hospitals, which was unchanged from Wednesday.
The state on Thursday reported one new confirmed case of the coronavirus in Rusk County a day after showing nine fewer cases than on Tuesday. The county has had 962 positive cases, according to the state, and 20 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s cases increased by two to a cumulative 444. Coronavirus deaths in the county remained at 12.
Statewide
Tighter virus restrictions are coming for the El Paso area in an effort to shrink the “unprecedented number” of newly reported COVID-19 cases, local officials said Thursday, making it the first major county in Texas to scale back since Gov. Greg Abbott loosened rules in September.
Visitors to facilities that care for the elderly will not be allowed, and businesses not considered essential must cut back to 50% of their capacity from 75%, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said. Restaurants will be limited to take-out and drive-thru service after 9 p.m., and home gatherings also are temporarily banned.
The number of new daily COVID-19 cases recorded in El Paso soared Thursday to a record-breaking 717. The 6,887 active infections in the area make up more than 20% of the total cases seen in El Paso since the pandemic began. The city's hospitalization is now 28%, the highest so far.
“This unprecedented number of new cases has left us no other option than to implement restrictions to slow the spread of the virus,” Margo said in a tweet.
New restrictions start today. They won't affect early voting, which began statewide Tuesday.
Texas health officials on Thursday reported 4,615 newly confirmed cases in residents statewide along with 95 new deaths.
The new numbers brought the total number of state cases since tracking of the pandemic began in March to 809,808, with a death toll of 16,812, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported. The health department also estimated 78,720 active cases of the virus, including 4,263 current hospital patients up from 4,131 on Wednesday.