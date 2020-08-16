Chelsea Laury sat on a bench Friday on the Gregg County Courthouse lawn. The much-debated monument to the Confederacy loomed behind her.
“I first noticed it when I was taking my senior pictures,” said Laury, 19. “I didn’t know what I could do about it.”
She remembers looking at several statues and plaques on the courthouse grounds, noting that she admired the World War II veterans memorial. When she saw the Confederate monument, she thought it was odd.
“Longview is known to be kind of like ‘small town Texas,’ conservative and full of southern pride,” she said. “They grew up on the ‘lost cause’ propaganda and misinformation.”
She believes that leads some people to refer to those who fought for the Confederacy as heroes.
Since the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, she’s seen people in other cities across the country protesting and trying to remove statues and monuments similar to the one that sits on the courthouse lawn.
“When I think of a courthouse, I think ‘liberty and justice for all,’ but that statue says the opposite of that,” Laury said. To people of color, to descendants of slavery, the monument implies “liberty and justice for all except for you.”
Her mission to remove the statue from the courthouse lawn, which started with an online petition, could end Monday during the Gregg County Commissioners Court meeting.
The petition
Laury said she didn’t set out to become the face of a local activist group or movement. She certainly did not expect her petition to get so much attention — about 4,300 people have signed it on Change.org.
“I was sitting in my kitchen, and I just got on my phone and made a petition on Change.org, and I thought, ‘Well, this will be cute. I guess maybe somebody will do something about it,’ ” she said. “And then I saw it started getting signatures. I thought, ‘OK, maybe I can take this somewhere.’ ”
Laury went to work contacting local leaders, county commissioners, council members, the local chapter of the NAACP and even the mayor.
Steve Crane of the Longview NAACP and Longview Councilwoman Nonna Snoddy have helped Laury along the way. She said they talked with County Judge Bill Stoudt privately before meetings she was able to attend.
Though many people who have spoken for keeping the monument on the lawn have argued that its removal is akin to erasing history, Laury argues that putting it in a museum is not erasing history, but the opposite.
“Relocating it is a compromise because I feel strongly about it and I don’t want to see it anywhere, but I know that there are people that feel a different way about the monument,” she said. “They feel like it represents their family or Southern pride.”
Laury considers herself shy and says she has an anxiety disorder — obstacles she’s had to overcome to speak at public meetings.
“I was hearing the misinformation in person at the meetings, and I just got so frustrated,” she said of listening to speakers during commissioners meetings. “I have an anxiety disorder, so I get nervous. Part of me didn’t want to come up here and do anything at all, but I felt like since this was such an important thing to do, then I would have to show up at every meeting I could and speak as much as I can.”
Laury said she’s surprised commissioners are taking up the issue so quickly. She first spoke June 29 in front of the court about her petition.
“I didn’t think it was gonna be this soon,” she said. “I really thought that they were just going to wait until we stopped talking, until it died down and everything. But this is really early, and I think that’s a good thing.”
‘It will be better’
Laury was born in Houston, but her mother grew up in Longview. The family moved back here when she was about 12 years old.
To people who argue that outside influences have brought the monument issue to the surface, Laury said there are plenty of people in Gregg County who would like the statue removed.
“I feel like there’s a lot of people who’ve lived here their whole lives and that were afraid to say something,” she said.
Part of her family has lived in the area for more than 100 years.
“My grandma, I know she was happy that I was doing something about it. My grandmother’s sisters and her brothers, they were happy about it and they went through segregation,” Laury said.
She noted the criticism and backlash she has received since she started the petition.
“They say I need to go back to school. ‘Why should we listen to kids?’ ‘Wow, is a kid gonna tell me what I need to do?’ ‘They can’t tell me what I need to do or what I should think,’ ” she said. “Then they come at my mom and say it’s my parent’s fault. I guess it’s due to my age?”
Laury is majoring in biology at New York University and taking classes online this fall because of COVID-19. She hopes eventually to physically attend NYU.
Laury went to Longview High School, Trinity School of Texas and and then was homeschooled before graduating.
“I want to be a psychiatrist,” she said. “I don’t want people who have a mental illness to feel like they’re crazy. I want to help people.”
Laury said she has received critical — but not threatening — messages through Facebook,
“I just feel like it fuels my fire. Sometimes me and my mom would read the comments or messages and laugh,” Laury said of comments defending the monument, chuckling. “Sometimes they’re misspelled.”
Her activism has led her to research more local history.
“We are trying to correct and properly teach people about history, and I know that it’s hard to do,” Laury said. “It’s hard to change something that these people have grown up with their whole lives. And, you know, when they have family members that fought in the Civil War, you don’t want to think that they’re bad people or that they were racists.”
Laury has read meeting minutes for the United Daughters of the Confederacy’s local R.B. Levy Chapter from the early 1900s.
“They’re not just these ladies that are trying to preserve their heritage. I mean, I would say they were a hate group at the time because they’re very, undeniably racist,” she said, referencing minutes praising the Ku Klux Klan and more. “So, there’s definitely something going on underneath the surface of the statue.”
The United Daughters of the Confederacy dedicated the monument in 1911 at Bodie Park. The organization is responsible for placing similar statues across the country and was influential in promoting a southern viewpoint of the Civil War.
“I know that like a lot of people say that we’re erasing history, but it’s kind of ironic because the group that put up the monuments was very instrumental in changing the textbooks and how education and how schools taught and talk about the Civil War,” she said.
Laury also began to research her family history, discovering that her grandmother’s great, great grandparents were slaves.
In 1865, when they were freed, they were able to get married.
“As soon as they were free, they got married,” she said, smiling. “I saw that their parents were from different states, but since they were slaves, I can’t find anything about their parents.”
Though progress is on an upward trend, Laury said it’s not without dips and bumps along the way.
“I think it will get better. The older I get, I believe it will be better.”
Commissioners are set to meet at 9 a.m. Monday at the Gregg County Courthouse to discuss and possibly act on the removal of the Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn.
Also, the Longview City Council has placed the monument on its agenda next week as a discussion item. That meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday. It will be held through videoconferencing that can be accessed at LongviewTexas.gov/Tele .