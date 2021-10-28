Two adults and two children were killed Wednesday in an Panola County crash involving a semi and a car, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
At 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on Texas 315 about 9 miles southwest of Carthage.
According to a preliminary report, the driver of a truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling southwest on Texas 315 while the driver of the car was traveling northeast on the same road.
“The driver of the (car) was traveling at an unsafe speed for the wet roadway conditions and hydroplaned into oncoming traffic,” the DPS said in a statement. “The driver of the ... truck-tractor took evasive action to the right but was unable to avoid colliding with the vehicle.”
Truck driver Isaias Cordero Herrera, 29, of Rio Bravo, Mexico, was transported to a Henderson medical center, where he was treated and released. Truck passenger Rogelio Flores Almora, 36, of Rio Bravo, Mexico, also was transported to the Henderson medical center where he was treated and released.
The driver of the car was identified as Jonathan Estrada, 27, of Rio Grande City. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to a Carthage funeral home.
Passengers in the vehicle included Jacqueline Martinez, 26, of Rio Grande City, two 9-year-old girls and a 4-year-old. Martinez, one 9-year-old and the 4-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a Carthage funeral home. The other 9-year-old girl was transported to a Tyler medical center in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation.