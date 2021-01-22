The race for the District 1 seat on the Longview City Council split three ways this week, following Councilman Ed Moore’s announcement that he would not seek reelection.
Two candidates joined the race Wednesday and Thursday after Temple “Tem” Carpenter III, who works in commercial sales at McCoy Building Supplies, filed Tuesday for the May ballot. Those candidates are local political activist Jeremiah Hunter and former District 1 Councilman John Sims.
Hunter, 39, describes himself as an entrepreneur. He and his wife, Kayla, have five children ranging in age from 1 to 10. He filed for office Thursday and then publicly announced his candidacy at a meeting of the Republican Club of Gregg County. It was fitting, he said, because that’s one of the first groups he became active in almost seven years ago when he became politically active.
He responded to the question of why he’s running with what he said is only “sort of” a joke: “Hashtag 2020.”
It was an “overall chaotic year that’s changed everything in our lives,” he said. It also showed him and his “activist friends” that they need to be more involved.
“My motto as an activist is — I wanted my voice to be heard,” Hunter said, explaining that’s one of his primary concerns as a candidate, that the government is not listening to the people the way it should.
One example he pointed to is the City Council’s adoption of the budget and tax rate in the fall. The council adopted a tax rate that was unchanged from the previous year at 55.89 cents per $100 valuation. However, property valuations went up, which means that same tax rate generates more revenue for the city, essentially resulting in a tax increase for property owners.
“I consider that a slap in the face to the taxpayer,” Hunter said, saying the council should have looked for ways to cut spending in the budget, considering the state of the economy.
Hunter said a number of people encouraged him to run for office, but he also recently spent a three-day, annual praying and fasting event at his church, Grace Creek, to seek God’s direction on whether he should run.
“My faith is important to me. A lot of prayer went into this,” and he said God did tell him to run for City Council. His wife also is supportive of his candidacy.
The City Council is a great way to begin in public office, Hunter said, but he said he does not have plans to climb the political ladder.
Hunter said increased transparency concerning city operations is one of his priorities as well.
“I’m not saying the city isn’t transparent. The city does a decent job,” he said, but he said he runs into people all the time who have no idea how the city is run or how tax dollars are spent. People need to take greater personal responsibility, he said, but he thinks the city also should be more proactive about pushing information out to the public. (The city does regularly issue news releases about city operations and has an active presence on social media. City government meetings are accessible in a variety of ways as well.)
Hunter also was among people who opposed the 2018 bond election.
”One of my goals is to make sure that process doesn’t get out of hand,” he said, adding that there’s a danger when it comes to bond elections for the money to be used in different ways than voters were told.
”I don’t have an example, but that’s my point,” Hunter said. Being on the council would be a good way to monitor those expenses, he said.
Meanwhile, Sims, 86, said seniors will be his focus if he’s reelected to represent District 1.
Sims left the City Council in 2015 when he had served the maximum number of terms allowed per city charter — three consecutive three years terms. Now, he said he’s running again because “I don’t think the city is doing enough for our seniors, and, of course, being a senior, naturally I advocate for seniors.”
“I have no problem with what they’re doing for youngsters, but I do have a problem with kind of ignoring these seniors.”
City Secretary Angie Shepard said Sims is eligible to run for office again since he took a break from the council.
Sims said he was talking to another senior recently who complained about problems at the Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center, a gym and indoor pool the city operates. Sims said he didn’t have details about the problems but said they should be fixed immediately to take the health of seniors who use the facility into consideration.
The facility is open at 50% capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions, and equipment has been moved around to ensure social distancing, said city Parks Director Scott Caron. The 60-year-old building isn’t a modern facility, he said, but has been maintained. Caron estimated the city has completed about $200,000 worth of projects at Paula Martin Jones in the past five years, including: replacing all cardio and weight equipment, painting the entire facility, replacing the dry sauna and heating and air conditioning unit in the gym; installing new front doors and windows to replace single pane glass; installing a new roof and gutters; completely renovating the women’s showers and making improvements to the men’s showers.
The pool’s heater did have a “catastrophic failure,” Caron said. Replacement had been anticipated to happen this week, but there has been a delay in shipping.
Sims also said the city should provide a meeting place for seniors.
The Green Street Recreation Center, which serves people age 35 and older, is not enough, he said. He knows people can’t gather right now because of the pandemic, but he said he’s thinking about the future.
He suggested that there are vacant buildings that could be converted to use for seniors.
Caron said the city had plans to discuss the possibility of additional facilities for seniors in Longview with the appointment of a senior advisory committee in 2020. However, the pandemic delayed those efforts. The committee’s goal will be to look at all issues affecting seniors and how to better serve them.
Sims, a retired business owner and widower with four children, also questioned why the city council is not meeting in person. Council meetings have been conducted with a teleconferencing tool and livestreamed on Facebook since early in the pandemic.
”Yesterday, I watched Judge Stoudt and the commissioners hold their meeting (in the commissioners courtroom), and I think the city needs to start meeting again,” Sims said. “It can be arranged to where it’s safe.”
Filing for open seats at cities and schools across the state continues through Feb. 12. The last day to register to vote is April 1. Early voting is set April 19 to 27, and Election Day is May 1.