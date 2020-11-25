Public health officials on Wednesday reported 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County as community spread levels in the county remained at “substantial,” though on the decline from the previous week.
The new confirmed cases brought the cumulative total in Gregg County to 3,217, according to regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health.
The district reported no change in confirmed recoveries and fatalities from the virus at 2,420 and 65, respectively.
On Wednesday, there were 732 confirmed active cases in the county, and five Gregg County Jail inmates had active cases.
The numbers do not include 1,713 cumulative probable cases in the county, along with 986 probable active cases and 43 deaths for which COVID-19 is listed as the probable cause.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
NET Health on Wednesday also reported Gregg County’s community spread level of COVID-19 remained at “substantial” with a seven-day rolling rate of new virus cases still high but substantially lower than the previous week.
The health district weekly has been updating a map that shows community spread levels in Gregg and the six other counties it serves. The most recent map showed a seven-day rolling rate of 44.26 COVID-19 positive cases based on population for a time period of Nov. 19 through Wednesday. The previous week showed a seven-day rolling rate of 60.05 in Gregg County.
Rates of 35 and above are considered substantial community spread, which signifies large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission, according to NET Health. Smith, Rains, Wood and Van Zandt counties also had substantial levels of community spread of the virus, although they all also showed a decrease in seven-day rolling rates.
The health district reported 46 newly confirmed cases in Smith County residents for a cumulative total of 5,872, though hospitalizations related to the virus again jumped in Tyler.
On Wednesday, there were 252 patients with confirmed or probable COVID-19 being treated in Tyler hospitals up 26 from the previous day.
The county has had 3,973 confirmed recoveries from the virus, and confirmed deaths on Wednesday remained at 133, NET Health reported.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported six new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents.
The county has had 1,226 cumulative cases and 44 coronavirus-related deaths, according to state data.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Tuesday said he would no longer receive daily reports from the state. Instead, he said the state would supply weekly updates that he will relay on Mondays.
The state on Wednesday reported two new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,197 positive cases, according to the state, and 30 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by 13 for a cumulative total of 606, and the county’s deaths increased by one to 21.