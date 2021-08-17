Population increased in Gregg County and Longview according to the 2020 U.S. Census data released last week.
The census data is dated as of April 1, 2020.
There were 124,239 people living in Gregg County compared to 121,730 residents 10 years ago. For Longview, there are 81,638 residents in the city, increasing from 80,455 in 2010.
The population increased by about 2% in the county and 1.5% in the city since the last census in 2010.
Over the past 20 years, Longview and Gregg County have grown significantly. In the 2000 census, Longview recorded 73,344 residents. There were about 111,740 residents of Gregg County in 2000.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt was surprised the population increase was not more.
“I thought that our growth was somewhat larger,” he said. The county has attracted new companies and corporations that are large employers in the area over the years, such as Dollar General and the Gap, leading to growth.
“Those companies see a quality of life going forward,” Stoudt said. “That’s a big draw.”
Though the numbers were lower than Stoudt expected, the county is still growing and he said he is pleased to see it.
“It’s going in the right direction and slow growth is not all bad,” he said. “Slow growth is better than no growth.”
Surrounding towns such as White Oak and Gladewater lost population while Hallsville, Liberty City and Kilgore grew.
According to the census data, both Gregg County and Longview are becoming more racially and ethnically diverse, following a Texas wide trend.
The Hispanic population in Texas grew nearly 21% and nearly equal to the number of white residents in the state. According to statewide population make up, the white population accounts for 39.7% of the population at 11,584,597 people while the Hispanic population accounts for 39.3% of the population at 11,441,717 people.
In Longview, only the white population decreased from 2010 to 2020. White residents decreased by more than 13%, from 50,941 to 44,243. Hispanic or Latino populations increased from 14,460 to 16,938 people or by 17.1% in Longview.
The Black and African American population increased by more than 5% in the city, from 18,453 in 2010 to 19,391 in 2020. The American Indian population increased to 514 from 437, marking a 17.6% change. Asians saw an increase of 22% from 1,088 to 1,327 people.
Those identifying as two or more races or ethnicities increased by 319.8% from 1,860 to 7,808 people in 10 years.
The racial makeup of Gregg County has seen a decrease in the White population while Black, Asian and others have increased. The white population decreased by nearly 11%, from 81,928 to 73,043 residents.
Gregg County Hispanic or Latino populations grew from 20,018 to 24,040 or more than 20%.
Black and African American populations grew by 3.6%, from 24,390 in 2010 to 25,262 in 2020. There was a 22% increase in Asian populations for the county, from 1,343 to 1,639.
Those identifying as two or more races increased by 327.6%, from 2,742 in 2010 to 11,725 in 2020 for the county.
According to the USA TODAY diversity index, Longview gained 10 points and rose to 71.
The index, created in 1991, shows on a scale of 0 to 100 how likely it is two people from an area would have a different race or ethnicity. Zero would mean that everyone in the population area has the same race and ethnicity while 100 would show that everyone in the population has a different race and ethnicity.
Gregg County rose 11 points to 68 on the index.
The United States as a whole received a 67 on the index while the state of Texas received 81, a 15 point increase in 10 years for the state.