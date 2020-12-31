From delivering meals to health care workers, showing support to first responders and peaceful protests for equality to bond construction, a new skatepark and downtown small business development, 2020 in Longview was characterized by much more than face masks and social distancing.
Unity and progress were the hallmark characteristics of the year in which the city showed that it truly is StrongView.
In Longview, 2020 started off bright. The city was prepared to celebrate a milestone achievement, its 150th anniversary.
With many commemorative events planned for the year, the Junior League of Longview kicked off festivities by holding the Longview Sesquicentennial Ball in February. Between 1,200 and 1,300 people, including Gov. Greg Abbott, attended the black-tie event to celebrate Longview’s 150th birthday. The ball was thought to be the largest event in the 35-year history of Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
In March, the spread of COVID-19 put the city’s remaining sesquicentennial celebrations on hold but the novel coronavirus didn’t dampen the community’s spirit. Though schools closed, staff at school districts found innovative ways to get meals to students. For example, Pine Tree ISD’s transportation staff worked to deliver thousands of meals to children by bus.
{span}Meanwhile, as Longview doctors and nurses worked 24/7 to provide care to those who contracted COVID-19, the community stepped up to show its support for the health care heroes. Numerous individuals, churches and organizations stepped up to deliver daily meals to staff at both of Longview’s main hospitals.{/span}
For example, in April, Alpine Church of Christ and Longview Chamber of Commerce teamed up to have 1,100 meals delivered to Longview Regional Medical Center and Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview to show appreciation for health care workers.
“We really are grateful for those little things people do,” Lindsay O’Neill, a registered nurse at Longview Regional Medical Center, said in April.
While the community remained unified in support of health care workers in the spring, by early summer that support grew to include another cause. Following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, protests to end police brutality broke out across the country.
In Longview, community members came together for a prayer rally and to peacefully protest the injustice. At one of the first protests on May 31, Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop and several police officers attended to listen to the community’s concerns. In the days that followed, Bishop announced a policy that would require Longview police officers to intervene if they witness a situation similar to what happened with Floyd in Minneapolis.
In midsummer the city turned its support to police, firefighters and other first responders who were serving on the frontlines. While police officers stepped up to engage with the community on issues of racial equality and police brutality, Longview firefighters went into nursing homes across Gregg County to perform COVID-19 tests. On July 1, the community came together for a Hooray for Heroes parade to show support to first responders.
{span}“It really means a lot. It just shows the relationship we have with our community,” Sgt. Kendric Montgomery said of the parade.{/span}
{span}That parade sparked a Hooray for Heroes movement in which the community stepped up to adopt a first responder to whom they could show support throughout the year.{/span}
{span}Not only was the summer marked by unity and support, it was also characterized by business progress. Longview Economic Development Corp. approved an agreement with {span}AAON Inc. that resulted in AAON investing $28 million to build a new facility in Longview that will create 125 new jobs over five years.{/span} LEDCO also agreed{span} to assist KeepRite Refrigeration with a plan to add at least 15 jobs and make at least a $4.5 million investment in equipment and improvements to its Longview facility.{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}While larger companies made capital investments in Longview, small business development boomed in downtown Longview in 2020. At least 10 new businesses opened during the year. New businesses included {/span}{/span}Books & Barrels, a bookstore and wine bar; Lumberjacks Axe Throwing where patrons can try their hand at axe throwing; CoCo & Meg, a boutique; Blush Salon, a hair salon; Booboo’s Place, a bar; The Lab on Center, a creative space with various shops and services; Little Light Pediatric Therapy, which provides therapy to children with Sensory Processing Disorder; Phine Salon + Apothecary, a salon that also sells beauty apothecary items; Ollie’s Skate Shop, which sells skateboards, apparel and other items; and Wild Honey Creamery, which produces small batch ice creams made in-house.
Those businesses brought renewed energy to downtown Longview. So did new apartment developments downtown. Heritage Tower, located inside a historical building at 208 N. Green St., began taking applications for apartments to serve seniors 55 and older or people with disabilities. Meanwhile, the historical Petroleum Building was converted into the Alton Plaza apartment complex earlier in the year. Alton Plaza has income and rent restrictions but no age restrictions.
Longview Main Street Coordinator Melida Heien said the new living options have “transformed our downtown from being just a commercial core to being an actual neighborhood, an actual community.”
In the City of Longview, city staff worked throughout the year to make progress on many projects that residents voted in favor of during a 2018 bond election. The year saw the city award a construction contract for a new police department, break ground on renovations and an expansion at Longview Fire Station No. 5, acquire land for street projects and make numerous improvements to city parks.
A community-led effort resulted in a new skatepark, the Dodson Action Sports Complex, being built and opening this year. {span}The park was made possible as a result of a partnership between the city of Longview and the community. The community raised $40,000 for the facility, and the city provided $40,000 in matching funds. Brian Dodson, for whom the park is named, led the volunteer and fundraising effort. When the skatepark opened Dec. 12, dozens of people turned out within the first hour to show their excitement and support for the new venue.{/span}
{span}Football provided a chance for the community to come together, while social distancing, to support their teams in 2020. The Longview Lobos went 9-3 this season, making their way into the playoffs. The Pine Tree Pirates rallied much community support also this year as they secured nine wins, including their first playoff win since 1976.{/span}
{span}Just as the community rallied around its football teams, it also rallied for small businesses. People exhibited a renewed focus on shopping local this year, helping small businesses keep their doors open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.{/span}
{span}Drive-thru events became a hallmark trait of the year as people held drive by birthday celebrations and senior parades. Meanwhile, local businesses offered drive-thru holiday attractions such as a haunted car wash and Carmela’s Magical Santa Land to bring joy to people during the holidays.{/span}
{span}As the year drew to a close, Longview saw renewed hope as the first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the city and were given to health care workers and, later, to first responders.{/span}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Christus Good Shepherd Health System President and CEO Todd Hancock described the vaccinations as an “historic” event that culminates almost a year of the COVID-19 pandemic globally and locally.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}“This is something that we’ll look back on and tell our kids and grandkids about this day,” he said. “The fact that this started nine months ago and there were so many people who doubted whether our country could produce a vaccine this fast and that they did before the end of the year. It’s quite a Christmas gift to the world. I’m very proud to be a part of that and to see this team be a part of it. It’s just a proud day.”
The vaccines cap a year filled with many bright moments in Longview in a year when it was also easy to find the negative ones, and they offer hope for good things to come for the community in 2021.{/div}