As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Gregg County’s annual Veterans Day program has been canceled in favor of a scaled-back 21-gun salute and the playing of taps on the courthouse lawn.
The salute and song, scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, is sponsored by Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and the courthouse.
“We want to make sure our veterans are honored in some special way,” Stoudt said in a statement. “We plan to resume our regular Veterans Day program at the courthouse next year. We never want our veterans to think they are not highly esteemed in Gregg County.”