The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, on Monday reported 25 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents since Friday.
The county has had 5,973 cumulative confirmed cases, 5,621 recoveries and 108 confirmed deaths from the virus. The district said in February it would update numbers only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The numbers do not include 4,822 probable cases, 4,498 probable recoveries and 88 probable deaths. A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Wednesday, there were 244 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and no active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 56 new confirmed cases since Friday and no additional deaths. The county has had 11,172 confirmed cases, 10,280 confirmed recoveries and 196 fatalities from the virus.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region reached below 4% for the first time since June with data released Monday by the state.
COVID-19 patients on Sunday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 3.87% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. The rate for the region had not dipped below 4% since June 27 when it was 3.79%.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The seven-day rolling rates of new COVID-19 infections have decreased to single digits in Gregg and the six other counties served by NET Health.
The district recently released updated information that shows the seven counties for which it provides disease surveillance all exhibit “minimal” levels of community spread of COVID-19, and Gregg County had the seven-county area’s second-lowest level of new cases per capita.
Minimal community spread indicates “evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission, case investigation underway; no evidence of exposure in large congregate setting,” according to the district.
Gregg County’s seven-day rolling rate of infection, adjusted for population, was 5.88 for the period March 4 through Wednesday a week after it registered 8.64. The county’s rate had risen above 50 in recent weeks, which brought with it a “substantial” level of community spread.
The district serves Gregg, Anderson, Henderson, Rains, Smith, Wood and Van Zandt counties. Anderson County had the lowest rolling rate of infection at 4.95.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported four new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and one additional death.
The county has had 2,376 cases and 100 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported 11 additional cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and one additional death. The county has had 2,151 positive cases, according to the state, and 101 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by one to 1,303, and the county’s deaths from the virus were increased by one to 67.
Statewide
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas has dropped below 4,000 for the first time since October.
The state on Monday reported 3,980 hospitalizations. State health officials also reported 1,610 new confirmed and probable cases and 27 additional deaths from the coronavirus.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas has fallen by 2,921.3, a decrease of 39.1%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Over 2.8 million people in Texas are now fully vaccinated, that’s about 10% of the state’s population.
Johns Hopkins says that over 46,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Texas, the third highest death count in the country.
Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott ended the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, including the state mask mandate. Many businesses though have kept their mask rules in place.