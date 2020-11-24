Public health officials on Tuesday reported almost 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County along with no change in confirmed recoveries or deaths.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, announced 27 new confirmed cases in county residents bringing its cumulative total of confirmed cases to 3,197. The county has had 2,420 confirmed recoveries and 65 confirmed fatalities, according to NET Health.
The new cases continue a trend in larger numbers of new confirmed positives in the region.
On Tuesday, the county had 712 active cases, and five Gregg County Jail inmates had active cases, which is two more than reported Monday.
NET Health also reports “probable” cases. A resident who tests positive in a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed is considered to have a probable case of COVID-19.
According to the health district, there are an additional 1,675 probable cases, 948 probable active cases and 43 probable deaths.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Tuesday said he would no longer be getting daily updates about COVID-19 cases in his county. Sims had already stopped reporting on weekends. He said he instead will be getting weekly updates Mondays from the Texas Department of State Health Services that he will share.
On Monday, Sims reported seven new confirmed cases from the weekend in Harrison County for a cumulative total of 1,218. He also reported 14 additional recoveries for a total of 1,081 and that deaths remained unchanged at 35.
On Tuesday, the state dashboard showed 1,220 cases in the county and 44 deaths.
The Marshall Harrison County Health Department on Monday reported on Facebook that it was working to get access to the state’s death certificate data. NET Health in Tyler was able to gain access to that data Tuesday morning. The health district reported an increase in confirmed deaths for the seven counties it serves after accessing the data.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 72 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday along with one additional death.
The county has had 5,826 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began, along with 3,970 confirmed recoveries and 133 deaths.
Tyler hospitalizations increased again on Tuesday as the health district reported 226 patients with confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, up from 221 on Monday.
During a joint news conference Monday at Tyler City Hall, UT Health East Texas and Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System leaders addressed what they’re doing to treat patients and maintain safe hospital capacity.
Mark Anderson, chief medical officer for Christus Health System, and Tom Cummins, chief medical officer for UT Health East Texas, both said their facilities are doing well regarding ventilator and intensive care unit bed capacity.
“At this point, we’re fine. We actually have adequate capacity in our hospitals and facilities, and we’re able to take more patients,” Anderson said. “It’s a safe, healing environment, and we’re continuing to meet the needs of the community.”
He noted that the addition of Bradley Thompson Tower has assisted the Christus’ response to the pandemic greatly.
Cummins added that his health system is moving forward well in its response.
“Right now, we feel good about our ventilator capacity and our ICU capacity across our region,” he said.
Christus Health facilities are using remdesivir, antibody therapies, proning and supportive care for respiratory issues before ventilation, Anderson said. Proning is a method of improving breathing by rotating patients on their back and stomach.
The state on Tuesday reported 17 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,195 positive cases, according to the state, and 30 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by one for a cumulative total of 593, and the county’s deaths remained at 20.