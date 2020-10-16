Three Longview ISD campuses are set for upgrades after the district secured $2.4 million in state grants.
Chief Innovation Officer Craig Coleman notified trustees of the grants Monday at a board meeting. He said the district was approved for three startup grants out of six total awarded.
On Wednesday, Coleman said the grants are for the startup of Senate Bill 1882 campuses. SB 1882 is legislation that gives financial incentive to public schools for partnering with organizations to run campuses as charter schools. All Longview ISD schools are SB 1882 campuses.
This is the first school year that Texas Council for International Studies is operating Longview ISD campuses, which made the district eligible for the grants.
TCIS operates Hudson PEP Elementary School, Ned E. Williams Elementary School, South Ward Elementary School, Foster Middle School, Judson STEAM Academy and Longview High School.
Coleman said the grants are for Hudson PEP, Judson and South Ward.
“It is to prepare for the partnership between the operators and the district,” he said. “So, expenses that would be aligned with that and the development of the campuses in order to provide learning environments that the operators guaranteed us through their contracts.”
Coleman said some of those developments include technology, consulting and professional development for staff and administration.
Longview High School is the only TCIS campus that is IB certified, while the rest are in the certification process.
IB is a program that focuses on teaching students to think critically and independently, according to ibo.org.
Coleman said decisions on how much of the grants will be spent on what will be made in a collaborative effort between the district, TCIS and campus principals.