A community back-to-school bash will cap the Junior League of Longview's 30th annual School Supply Train.
In partnership with Buckner Children and Family Services and First Baptist Church of Longview, the program provides school supplies, uniforms and a new pair of shoes to eligible children.
Since its inception in 1992, the program has distributed almost 70,000 backpacks and more than 25,000 pairs of shoes.
Junior League member Erika Rader, chair of the program, said the School Supply Train started with women in the league who saw a need in the community. The women collected league funds and donations and used them to purchase school supplies, which they distributed in the Brookshire's parking lot in paper bags supplied by the grocery store.
"The first year there were probably 50 paper bags of supplies that they were able to give out, and today it had grown to a two-week operation with 2,000 backpacks that we give out," Rader said.
In 1995, Buckner joined with the Junior League and, in 2003, First Baptist Church offered its facilities to help organize and pack the supplies. The church also helped supply school uniforms, and in 2013, Buckner started its shoe drive in conjunction with the program along with offering volunteers.
According to Rader, the Junior League does not receive donations of school supplies and uses funds from its budget to purchase all of them.
"So when people give to the Junior League, that's one of the things they're giving to," she said.
Lori Ivey, Junior League vice president of communications, said on the first day of registration for this year's School Supply Train, volunteers registered more than 1,500 students for backpacks, and the program caps at 2,000.
When parents register, they provide their child's name, age, school campus and other details to facilitate the process the day of the event, which is Aug. 6.
"On the day of the actual train, parents can drive up, and we've got a backpack full of school supplies for their specific classes, along with a uniform and a pair of shoes," Ivey said.
Along with community need, she said the consistency at which the Junior League and its partners offer the program most likely has something to do with the growing number of applicants.
"Because we've done it consistently for 30 years ... I think the community knows they can count on the Junior League School Supply Train," Ivey said.
Families who registered children for a backpack are set to pick them up 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at the ROC at First Baptist Church, 209 E. South St. Only families who preregistered are able to pick up a backpack.
The league plans to celebrate the event's 30th anniversary with a free block party Aug. 6 after distribution of backpacks.
The party is set after the distribution at the First United Methodist Church Beacon Center, 1115 S Mobberly Ave. It will include free eye exams, after-school program information, haircuts, health screenings, entertainment, giveaways and more.
Lunch will be provided by Tomberlain Insurance Group and First Baptist Church.