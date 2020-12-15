Public health officials on Tuesday announced 33 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents and no additional confirmed deaths or recoveries.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, said the county’s cumulative confirmed case count rose to 3,655. The county has had 2,650 confirmed recoveries and 75 confirmed fatalities. On Tuesday, the county had 930 confirmed active cases.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates continued to rise Tuesday with three additional cases, according to NET Health, bringing the total to 46.
The numbers for the county do not include 2,319 probable cases, 935 probable recoveries and 48 deaths for which COVID-19 is the probable cause.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
Confirmed cases in Smith County rose by 40 to 6,773 cumulative cases, according to NET Health. The health district reported no change in the county’s confirmed recoveries or deaths at 4,410 and 143, respectively.
The county on Tuesday had 2,220 confirmed active cases.
On Tuesday, there were 252 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, an increase of one from the previous day.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported 12 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 1,327 cases and 55 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported no new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and one additional death. The county has had 1,362 positive cases, according to the state, and 40 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by seven for a cumulative total of 666, and the county’s deaths remained at 26.
Hospitalization rate
For the first time in a week, COVID-19 hospitalizations in a region that includes Gregg County surpassed a threshold that would set the area on a path toward imposing new restrictions on businesses.
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients comprised 15.28% of total hospital capacity in the 19-county Trauma Service Area G that includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola, Marion and Smith counties.
Should the region experience seven consecutive days in which more than 15% of patients have COVID-19, it will trigger a roll back of restrictions on businesses from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Although the rate has been hovering slightly below 15%, it had not risen higher than the benchmark since Dec. 8, when it was 15.02%.
Statewide
The top health official in Austin warned Tuesday that Christmas and New Year’s are likely to be grim as the coronavirus continues its aggressive surge in Central Texas, even as vaccinations provided a glimmer of hope in the fight against the pandemic.
Dr. Mark Escott, Austin’s interim health authority, told news station KVUE that the region is seeing “dozens and dozens” of positive cases, including entire families, that contracted COVID-19 due to Thanksgiving travel and gatherings. Hospitals in Austin could soon become overwhelmed, Escott said, like in other Texas cities such as El Paso and Lubbock.
“This is going to be a memorable Christmas for folks for the wrong reasons,” Escott said. “We are going to see unprecedented levels of cases and deaths in this community between now and the end of January if we don’t take action right now.”
Texas has reported more than 24,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That’s the second highest total number of deaths for any state in the country.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new coronavirus cases has increased by 2,405.4, an increase of 20.7%, according to the university’s data. There were 703.4 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks in Texas, which ranks 41st in the country for new cases per capita. One in every 292 people in Texas tested positive in the past week.
State health officials on Tuesday reported 14,569 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,754 probable cases. The new cases bring the official totals to more than 1.35 million confirmed cases of the disease.