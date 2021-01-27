Taryn Horton needed a different learning environment to thrive in, and Pine Tree ISD’s ExCEL High School gave her just that.
Horton, 17, and four of her classmates who are graduating early are set for their commencement at 6 p.m. Thursday in the high school theater. The other graduating ExCEL students will take part in the regular May ceremony.
Horton said the traditional education path at Pine Tree High School was not working for her, and she wanted something different, which led her to ExCEL.
“This school’s a lot smaller and just way different because we’re not keeping our heads in books all the time,” she said. “It’s a lot closer — we’re like a family here. They treat us like responsible young adults. They expect a lot out of us and push us, drive us, motivate us, inspire us, and I really appreciate that.”
Horton would be a junior at the regular Pine Tree High School campus, so she is graduating a year-and-a-half early. She already has 10-and-a-half college credit hours and is taking classes at Kilgore College to finish her associate degree.
Her next step is the Air Force. She said she wants to join to become an international interpreter and as a way to pay for her bachelor’s degree.
“They’ll teach me a language, and I’ll learn that and go around to different countries interpreting for them,” she said. “They’ll teach me completely from scratch.”
For her bachelor’s degree, Horton said she wants to study holistic science, specifically plant pathology.
“Plant pathology is sort of like diagnosing plants as if it were a patient and trying to run as many tests to figure out how to cure the plants,” she said. “Especially if it’s at a farm and it’s a lot of damaged crops for no reason, that’s a lot of wasted food. So you try to cure it back to health and revive the farm.”
Horton said she always has enjoyed gardening, and being at home during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed her to explore it more, leading to her career choice.
All of these options are available for her to start now because of the early graduation options at Pine Tree ISD. Aside from those opportunities, she said ExCEL gave her great teachers.
“I’m just really thankful that I had the teachers that actually cared, because it’s hard to find teachers that will actually make an impact in your life,” she said. “I’m so grateful that I was able to do that, because I would not have that self drive and motivation that they taught me to have without that.”