Public health officials Wednesday announced 50 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County as rates of community spread of the virus remained at a “substantial” level for it and at least four other area counties.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported the newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Gregg County residents brought the county’s cumulative total to 3,705. Confirmed virus fatalities in the county remained at 75.
The county’s recoveries increased by two to 2,652, and confirmed active cases in the county Wednesday numbered 809.
The numbers do not include 2,359 probable COVID-19 cases, 1,376 recoveries and 48 deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Wednesday, there were 46 Gregg County Jail inmates with active cases of COVID-19.
NET Health on Wednesday reported community spread of COVID-19 for Gregg, Smith, Van Zandt, Henderson and Anderson counties at “substantial” levels, which signifies large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission.
Gregg County’s seven-day rolling rate of infection, adjusted for population, is 42.99 for the period Dec. 10 through Tuesday, a decrease of nearly nine from the previous week. Gregg County had the highest seven-day rolling rate of infection among the seven counties covered by NET Health.
NET Health also provides disease surveillance for Rains and Wood counties; however, the two counties’ spread levels were reduced to “moderate” for the most recent week, which indicates “sustained transmission with confirmed exposures within congregate settings and potential for rapid increases in cases,” according to the health district.
Confirmed cases in Smith County rose by 44 to 6,817 cumulative cases, according to NET Health. The health district reported no change in the county’s confirmed recoveries or deaths at 4,410 and 143, respectively.
The county on Wednesday had 2,264 confirmed active cases.
On Wednesday, there were 253 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, an increase of one from the previous day.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported three new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 1,330 cases and 55 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported 34 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and two additional deaths. The county has had 1,396 positive cases, according to the state, and 42 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by six for a cumulative total of 672, and the county’s deaths remained at 26.
Hospitalization rate
A region that includes Gregg County inched closer on Wednesday toward a threshold that would see the area reimpose restrictions on businesses as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate surpassed 15% for the second straight day.
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients comprised 15.16% of total hospital capacity in the 19-county Trauma Service Area G that includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola, Marion and Smith counties. The number was down slightly from Tuesday’s 15.28%.
Should the region experience seven consecutive days in which more than 15% of patients have COVID-19, it will trigger a roll back of restrictions on businesses from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, including tighter capacity restrictions on restaurants and a halt to elective procedures at hospitals.
According to state data, on Wednesday, Trauma Service Area G had its second-highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations of 478. On Friday, when the hospitalization rate for the area was 13.99%, there were 479 coronavirus patients in the region’s hospitals.
According to state data, total hospital capacity for Trauma Service Area G on Friday was 3,425 beds compared to 3,153 beds on Wednesday.