50 years later, teachers and students recall 'trying time' of full Longview ISD integration

Etched into the cover of the 1971 Longview High School yearbook is a scene of high school normalcy.
Students, some carrying books, walk down a hallway, maybe headed to the next class or to meet friends in the library. Look at it long enough, and you might hear their conversations — talk of weekend plans, the approaching prom, an overdue homework assignment.
Flip through it, and there’s more of the same.
Football players sit side-by-side as cheerleaders behind them shake their pompons, whipping up school spirit at a pep rally.
Students with lowered heads fill rows of desks in a classroom, pencils in hand, as time ticks away to complete a quiz.
And page after page of smiling faces — student council, National Honor Society, homecoming court.
Fifty years later, a tour through the 1971 Lobo would give few clues as to the seismic shift that school year in Longview ISD.
However, notes narrating some of the sections and scattered throughout do:
“Involvement was the key word as the Lobos of 1971 survived a year of change.”
“Despite the growing size which would seem to inversely affect the personal aspect of a high school, the students maintained pride and respect for one another.”
“Altogether it was a unique and challenging year.”
While integration had been a trickle during the several previous years — with handfuls of Black students attending white LISD campuses and Black and white teachers exchanging classrooms — 1970-71 saw the floodgates open.
Longview’s Black schools were ordered to close — including Mary C. Womack High School, whose students, teachers and administrators were folded into Longview High School at Second and Whaley streets near downtown.
Integration not only transformed education in Longview, but upended the status quo of life in our city.
“It was a trying time,” says Wray Boyd, who in 1971 was in his eighth year teaching math at Longview High. “We had to go through a lot of disagreements, fights if you wanna call it that. We just had to go through some tough days, get to know each other.
“It was hard, but we helped each other because we needed to.”
'Baggage'
In a photo about halfway through the 1971 Lobo yearbook, eight young ladies stand in a row on a staircase — officers of the VOE (Vocational Office Education) Club.
In the middle of that group is senior Essie Charles — now Essie Childers — who had voluntarily left Womack and entered Longview High at age 15 and would graduate at 17.
Immersing herself in activities was a way for Childers to boost her resume before college — and offered a sense of safety amid the uncertainty of change.
She was afraid to leave Womack, “but I knew that I needed to go so I would be comfortable. I did not want to have an uncomfortable or challenging senior year.”
Childers says those fears she had gathered up as she first walked through the doors of Longview High were “baggage.”
“Because not knowing what people would say, not knowing how people would look at me, not knowing if they felt like I was good enough to be in the same classroom with them,” she says. “(Not knowing) if it would be a safe environment for me.”
The bombing of Longview ISD’s 36-bus fleet in summer 1970 — a failed attempt to stop integration — showed the city wasn’t immune from racism and the violence it can produce.
“You can’t reflect on this time without talking about the bombings of the buses,” she says. “Those were fearful times, and there were times where I wanted to hurry up and get home because you see a cluster of white students, you never can tell what they’re talking about, what they might want to do. So we made sure we stayed together in groups as we left the school to board the buses.”
Forming relationships with white students took time, but “by the time senior year rolled around, we had developed friends of different races and were working together.”
Difficulties awaited Childers in one of her classes, however.
“There was one class where … there was nothing I could do to prove I was on the same playing field with the other students,” she says. “(The teacher) exhibited racism, would not give me an opportunity to participate or to respond to questions because I guess she did not want others to know I was smart and capable and I had potential.”
But that teacher was the anomaly.
“In the other classes, I remember I had several instructors that welcomed me with a smile,” she says. “We should not say they did not see race, because you must see race in others to see the individuality and the cultural differences of students, but they realized this was what was mandated … and they did everything they could to create a warm, welcoming, respectful environment.”
Childers, who lives in Abilene, was an educator for more than 30 years at the high school and college level. She also was a 2018 Longview High School Distinguished Alumni.
She says despite the difficulties of her two years in Longview ISD, she appreciates the district’s administration and faculty working “to make education equitable for us.”
“Many of them went beyond the call of duty in order to welcome us. I think that should be pointed out. Those small negative experiences should not outweigh the numerous positive experiences I encountered at Longview High.”
'A hard job'
Boyd has more than one reason to remember the 1971 school year: “That was one of my very best tennis teams.” (A photo in the yearbook shows the young coach leaning against a net, watching his players practice.)
But those good memories are mixed with recollections of the difficult challenges faced in his classroom.
“It was just a hard job; it was just tough,” he says of navigating the complexities of learning how to teach students from a different culture. “Trying to make peace and trying to live together was probably more of an emphasis (in the beginning) than academics. I think the academics had to slide down a little bit so we could just learn to live with each other.”
Discipline among his new students, however, wasn’t a problem.
“They showed me respect and I showed them respect,” he says. “We got along pretty good. It just took me awhile to learn their language. Once I learned their language and their characteristics, it made it a lot easier on me and them, too.”
And he tells a story that might come across as absurd to anyone unfamiliar with the disparity of resources between the Black schools and Longview ISD campuses.
“They didn’t have the same kind of books that we had,” he says of his Black students. “That was an adjustment for them to go through the books that we were using. They were lacking a lot of books that they should have had.
“They didn’t have an Algebra II book. I said, ‘What did y'all do?’ (And the Black math teacher said), ‘We went back through the Algebra I book again.’ They were just doing the best they could.”
Boyd believes the relationships formed between the white teachers and the Black teachers who arrived from Womack were key to persevering through those early troubles.
“A lot of the Black teachers and Black coaches were really good at helping us, and I think our teachers and our coaches were really good at helping (them),” he said. “(The Black teachers) helped us if we had a Black student that was giving us trouble and vice versa. We just tried to hold everything together. “
Boyd, who wears thick, black frames in his 1971 yearbook photos, expresses amazement that his glasses survived the opening turbulence of integration.
“There were some fights at the high school at what we call the four-way stop in between the T.G. Field Auditorium and the annex and the library,” he says. “And there was always kids crossing that street there, and we’d have fights there, and we’d have to separate the kids … I don’t know how I got through without someone bashing me in the face, but somehow I did.”
He says, before integration, he had no idea how hard the process would be.
“One of our teachers, he said, ‘Well, I guess when we retire we’re gonna get a bonus paycheck for going through all these years.’ He was making a joke, of course, but at the same time saying, 'Man, I don’t want to go through this again.' ”
Student and teacher
Another photo in the 1971 yearbook is prophetic.
In it, senior Michael Wilburn stands over a table in what appears to be a science classroom, speaking to another student.
Wilburn, who lives in Dallas, made his career in science as a researcher of sickle cell anemia and treatments, even testifying before Congress in 1998 about his work. He also is a 1997 Longview High School Distinguished Alumni.
Wilburn is straightforward when asked about his experiences during integration: “I don’t have any horror stories.”
He says he was among the first group of Black students who integrated at what then was called Foster Junior High School in the late 1960s.
“I can truthfully say that I had no traumatic experiences at all,” he says. “The people I met in junior high were some of the best people in the world. I went back to the Black school my sophomore year, and when I came back (to Longview High) my junior year, that was it. We had to go. And I can tell you that the people I met my freshman year (at LHS) … had good parents. They had good training. They were Christian-hearted people.
“And when we came back my junior and senior year, it was the same thing. I met people that were wonderful people, lifelong friends.”
An entrepreneur at a young age, Wilburn says operating a shoe shine business downtown familiarized him with the white community long before integration.
"I knew the powers that be downtown," he says. "I was 'little Mike the shoe shine guy.' My grandmother walked downtown from southside on Saturday mornings at noon, and she said, 'Baby, when you talk to those white men, what do you talk about?' I told her I didn’t talk. She said start reading the newspaper. My tips went up."
Wilburn's memories of certain Longview ISD classrooms aren't as positive as the friendships he still holds dear.
“Some of the teachers, one or two at Foster, didn’t approve of (integration),” he says. “You knew they didn’t like it, but they did their jobs.”
But Wilburn’s voice fills with affection as he mentions his senior English teacher, Janis Canion.
“She still remembers my term paper to this day,” he adds.
And that's true, Canion says, the topic still fresh in her memory as though she just graded the assignment: "Cryogenics."
She also relates warm stories about Wilburn, including how, during the year before full integration, he went door to door “telling the Black community that it was going to be OK, that there were nice people, there were good people over there (at Longview ISD).”
“There were young people who did things like that, and it made a tremendous difference,” she says.
Canion, who retired from Longview ISD administration in 1999, began teaching at Longview High in 1964 and was an exchange teacher at Womack. Those first experiences with Black students taught her some of the classroom expectations weren't the same.
“The woman I exchanged (classrooms) with was a very nice teacher, and I think a good teacher. But she told me when she came, ‘I never knew kids who could write so well.’ Well, my kids wrote every single week. … But they hadn’t done that over there (at Womack).”
Like Boyd, she says cultural differences had to be learned.
“For example, many of those (Black) students lived out in the country and came in with apparently cash to pay utility bills. They did that during the school day,” she says. “Or if there was a death in the family, they delayed burial for a long time, so they might be out for a week or so.”
And Canion echoes her fellow teacher's recollections about the conflict that seemed to linger like a storm cloud at a spot outside the school.
"In the early days of integration, there were problems. At … what they called the four-way stop. If there were any trouble at all, it happened there," she says. "We had some training and we knew what to look for and learned kind of how to diffuse those things. But (students) were not in our presence all the time. When they were changing classes, that was the time when something like that would happen, or when we had a little … break."
It wasn't hard to understand why the Black students' exodus from Womack had left an exposed, raw nerve for some.
"These kids had left their school, their campus, their colors, their everything," she says, explaining that gold from Womack's school colors eventually was incorporated into the Lobos' green and white uniforms.
"There was some effort to address those issues, but still particularly, when we were over (at the old high school), the Black kids didn’t feel like it was their school."
Canion believes the Longview High teachers “genuinely tried hard” after full integration.
“And the ones who just couldn’t deal with it went away,” she adds. “Some of them couldn’t.”
Canion pauses and takes a breath before describing the hesitancy and fear of some Black families to leave Womack and enter Longview High, adding that their reason was simple — "because it’s East Texas."
But, “(Integration) had to happen, and it should have happened sooner. And people did the best they knew how to do.
“And I was glad to be part of it.”