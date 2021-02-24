From staff and wire reports
Public health officials on Wednesday reported six newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Gregg County since Monday.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, said the new fatalities brought the death toll from the virus to 106 in Gregg County.
NET Health also reported 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents for a cumulative total of 5,876.
In Smith County, the district reported 72 new confirmed cases since Monday and two new deaths. Smith County has had 10,902 total cases and 193 confirmed deaths from the virus.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region has dipped down below 8%, according to the most recent data available from the state.
COVID-19 patients Tuesday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 7.56% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. It was the 26th consecutive day the rate was lower than 15%.
The lower rates come after a hospitalization rate of less than 15% for seven consecutive days triggered a rollback Feb. 5 on business restrictions in the region that were set Dec. 20 after the rate surpassed 15% for a week straight. The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% amid 46 straight days of rates higher than 15%.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported six new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and one additional death.
The county has had 2,325 cases and 91 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported seven new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and one additional death. The county has had 2,081 positive cases, according to the state, and 91 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by three for a total of 1,277, and the county’s deaths from the virus rose by one to 57.
Statewide
Federal and military crews began playing catch-up with second-dose COVID-19 vaccinations in Texas interrupted by last week’s cold wave.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency began administering 42,000 doses Wednesday at Fair Park in Dallas to those from underprivileged ZIP code zones who had signed up for second doses. On Friday, they move on to a vaccination mega-site at Globe Life Field in Arlington. FEMA is also administering second doses at NRG Stadium in Houston to those signed up for them.
The vaccinations came as state health officials reported 7,000 new coronavirus cases and 339 new deaths from COVID-19.
The newly reported cases and deaths pushed the total number of Texas cases reported during the pandemic to 2,613,792 and the state’s pandemic death toll to almost 41,980, according to statistics compiled by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The state estimated that 185,190 COVID-19 cases are active, with 6,738 cases needing hospitalization. Both continue a slowly diminishing trend.
According to Johns Hopkins University researchers, the two-week rolling average of new cases has fallen to 6,314 per day, a 51% decrease.