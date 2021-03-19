The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, on Friday reported seven newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents since Wednesday.
The county has had 5,987 cumulative confirmed cases, 5,621 recoveries and 108 confirmed deaths from the virus.
The district said early this month that starting in February it would update numbers only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The numbers do not include 4,839 probable cases, 4,497 probable recoveries and 88 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Friday, there were 258 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and no active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
In Smith County, NET Health on Friday reported 27 new confirmed cases since Wednesday and no additional deaths. The county has had 11,224 confirmed cases, 10,280 recoveries and 197 fatalities from the virus.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region reached its lowest level of the year with data released Friday by the state.
COVID-19 patients on Thursday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 3.19% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday reported one new case of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,384 cases and 101 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported one additional case of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,161 positive cases, according to the state, and 102 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases on Friday remained at 1,306, and the county’s total deaths from the virus were unchanged at 67.
Statewide
The state health department on Thursday reported 3,395 new confirmed or probable cases, bringing the state’s pandemic total to 2,739,385, an estimated 107,597 of which are now active. Texas hospitals had 3,752 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The 158 new COVID-19-related fatalities reported Friday bring the state’s pandemic death toll to 46,235.