Student athletes from East Texas and even from out of the state took advantage of free heart screenings Saturday at Longview Regional Medical Center.
Active area students who participate in athletics, cheerleading, marching band, drill team or other sports and activities were eligible to get their heart screened at the event, which is offered by Longview Regional and the nonprofit Championship Hearts Foundation.
The screening included a 12-lead electrocardiogram and a limited two-dimensional echocardiogram to detect Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, which is the leading cause of sudden cardiac death in young athletes, according to Longview Regional.
“These are the youth of our community, and although these abnormalities are not common, when something does happen as a result of them, it can be catastrophic,” said Dr. Jonathan Greifenkamp, a cardiologist at Longview Regional. “We want to make sure that we can provide a service like this that is free and convenient to the students.”
Hospital Marketing Director Libby Bryson said 200 students from as far away as Arkansas registered for the event.
“LRMC is the only hospital that offers both the EKG and sonogram of the heart at an event like this. This would typically be very cost prohibitive,” she said. “This is a free opportunity, and no known risk factors have to be present to qualify someone for the screening.”
Bryson said awareness about cardiac issues has increased since a January incident in which Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“Since the Damar Hamlin event in January, this has put heart health awareness on the radar, especially for teen athletes and athletes in general, and it really helps amplify our event this year and create more awareness,” she said.
Haley Smith brought her 15-year-old daughter, Addison Davis, from Henderson to the Longview hospital. Addison is involved in softball, and Smith said the event was a good opportunity to confirm her heart is healthy.
“This is a big deal because this is something that you would not normally have done at your doctor's office if you don’t already have a problem,” Smith said. “It’s a great way to check and make sure that our athletes are healthy.”