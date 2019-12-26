When 7-year-old Messiah Williams woke up Christmas morning, he did not know what presents to expect.
When he arrived at New Beginning Faith Ministry, he was pleasantly surprised.
Messiah got a new bicycle and a virtual reality headset. The headset comes with a controller, and when a phone is added can be used to play games. He said he hadn’t even asked for it, but was excited to play racing games.
Messiah’s gifts were part of New Beginning Faith Ministry’s Fest in the Wilderness. For 19 years, the church has given children in need toys Christmas morning. At Wednesday’s event, about 75 children received gifts.
Rev. Tony Lewis, pastor of the church, said people can sign up at the church and list what their children want or need for Christmas. The church then finds sponsors to make the wishes reality.
Sponsors are members of the church or anyone else in the community. Lewis said the sponsors often find joy in shopping for the children.
“This is something that we do to help those people who might not be able to do everything that they want to do,” he said. “We’re just giving them a helping hand. That takes the pressure off of them, because we’re living in a day and time now where times are hard, and they just need somebody to kind of help them along the way.”
The goal for the church, he said, is to make sure children find something under the tree Christmas morning.
“We’re just trying to give to them to let them know they’re appreciated, they’re on the level playing field like everybody else,” he said.
On Christmas morning, families come to share a meal provided by the church. After everyone eats, they receive gifts and take a photo with Santa Claus. There also are other gifts, like bicycles, raffled off.
Without the church’s event, Sheri Evans said, Christmas morning would have been very different for her children.
“It’s a blessing,” she said. “Times are hard for everybody, so we come up here to try to enjoy ourselves because they always help. We really appreciate it too. It helps out a lot; especially when it’s rough money-wise and stuff.”
Her daughters — Shakyla Robert, 16; Shakayla Jackson, 6; Shakera Jackson, 4 and Shakyra Jackson, 3 — received several gifts. Among them was a dollhouse.
But Shakayla said she was most excited about her drums.
“I like music,” she said. “I like to sing. I like to sing everything.”
Evans said she met the woman who sponsored her children at the event, which was an emotional moment for her.
“It’s heartwarming. You just don’t run across people like that; it kind of makes me sad but happy,” she said. “I want to cry. It’s emotional. But I really thank her because, you know, she didn’t have to do it, so it’s a blessing.”