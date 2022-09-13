Thanks to a wonderful son who tolerated the travel trials of an old woman, I've been on a small vacation to Roaring River, Missouri, to go fishing for rainbow trout. That's why you're seeing a column written 12 years ago.
I just got it figured out! If I stayed away from church dinners, I would lose the 10 pounds I have been talking about losing before we moved back to Longview.
We go to a neighborhood church fundraiser each first Sunday of the month. The people at St. George the Great Martyr Orthodox Church are just like the people at almost every other church. They really, really know how to cook. Of course, no one is going to bring anything but the best to a church “potluck” dinner. Though every month has a marvelous “spread,” it seems like each time it gets better.
My dear friend, Elizabeth Perdomo, who is the wife of the priest, Father Antonio, made a cake that I tasted before the meal. Remember the old adage, “Life is uncertain, eat dessert first.” I could not focus on the meal because I kept eyeing the dessert table to be sure there was more of Elizabeth’s cake. Elizabeth gives credit to her friend and fellow parishioner, June Adams, for this marvelous recipe. It looks and tastes like a giant toasted macaroon.
Coconut Macaroon Cake
6 eggs, separated, at room temperature (see note)
1 cup shortening
1/2 cup unsalted butter
3 cups sugar
1 teaspoon almond extract
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon coconut extract
3 cups all-purpose flour, sifted
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup milk
2 cups shredded coconut
Separate the eggs into 2 large bowls and allow them to come to room temperature. Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Spray with pan spray or grease and flour a large Bundt or tube pan. Beat egg yolks on high speed with mixer. Beat in shortening and butter. Slowly add sugar. Beat until mixture appears light and fluffy. Add extracts and mix again. Add flour slowly, alternating with milk, beginning and ending with flour. Add coconut and mix well. Whip the egg whites to form peaks. Gently fold the egg whites into the batter with a spatula or whisk. Pour into prepared pan. Bake on top rack of oven for 2 hours (or more) until test done with a toothpick comes out clean. Remove from pan and cool on wire rack. You may frost with any frosting, (7-minute or powdered sugar-cream frosting.) I personally think it does not need frosting.
Elizabeth lightly toasted 1/4 cup sliced almonds and 1/4 cup additional coconut in oven and sprinkled them on the bottom of the prepared pan before adding the cake batter. Elizabeth advised that you put a pizza pan or some other pan on the rack below the cake in case it dribbles over while baking.
Note: Eggs separate better when cold but need to be room temperature to be beaten to stiff peaks.
Several years ago, my friend Mary Lawler sent me this recipe. It is called a dip but we have enjoyed it for a meal.
Texas Bean Dip/Supper
1 pound ground beef, cooked and drained
Sauté in 1 tablespoon oil.
1 cup chopped onion
1 teaspoon crushed garlic. Add to meat.
Drain and rinse:
1 (15 ounce) can of each of the following:
Black beans
Pinto beans
Whole kernel corn
Add all to the meat mixture. Heat thoroughly.
Add: 1 jar (16 ounces) salsa with cilantro
1 jar (16 ounces) salsa with chipotle
Heat thoroughly and serve with tortilla chips. May place in slow cooker to keep warm to serve for a party. Garnish with chopped cilantro if desired. For a meal, makes about 7-8 servings. Will serve 18-20 for a party dip (depending on how many other dishes are served).