Hundreds of people gathered Saturday evening for a prayer rally outside the Gregg County Courthouse and heard from a minister that prayer is more than words.
“Many are saying that prayer is just an exercise in futility. We need to stop praying and take action,” Bishop Robert Evans of Bethel Temple in Longview told the gathering of about 300 people.
He drew applause when he said, “This is action.”
Evans was among a succession of preachers and others who roused the crowd with sermons, prayers and songs. Participants stretched out their arms, clapped and swayed during a rally that concluded with people gathering in small groups.
The rally, dubbed A Solemn Assembly and organized by Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt, took place amid the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and racial strife.
Stoudt introduced Longview Mayor Andy Mack, who started with a question, “Why are you here today?”
Some people yelled back, “Jesus!”
Mack said people came to show they care about their neighbors and about injustice.
He said people are showing willingness to talk about subjects that make them feel uncomfortable.
“People are trying to do better, to love their neighbors,” Mack said. “Your presence tonight shows that you want to live better.”
Stoudt followed and told the crowd that COVID-19 remains a concern in Gregg County and said face masks were available. He also encouraged attendees to maintain social distancing.
However, few people at the rally wore face masks, and one pastor urged attendees to touch their ministers, which goes against advice from health officials to maintain social distancing. And at the end of the event, some attendees broke into small, tight groups to pray.
“We are here today to show our hearts, Stoudt said. “We have all experienced adversity in our lives. ... None of us have all the answers.”
Stoudt drew applause when he said, “Always remember: We are Gregg County strong.”
He asked participants to join him in reciting Psalms 51, copies of which were circulated.
The next speaker, the Rev. Eric Love of Church on Purpose in Longview, said the nation is in “turmoil.” He referred to the pandemic and businesses shutting down.
“We are here because we are all God’s people,” Love said. “We are here to humble ourselves. I believe God has a plan. He wants to do it right here.”
Following Love, Stephanie Hollis, a member of New Covenant Church in Longview, gave a long prayer.
“We need you, Lord,” she said. “The city needs you. This nation needs you.”
The Rev. Lewis Thompson Jr. of Antioch Baptist Church took to the podium to recognize law enforcement officers and firefighters, calling Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano, Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop and Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman by name.
About 25 law enforcement officers and firefighters lined up in front.
“I urge you to pray for all these people,” Thompson said. He urged the crowd to raise their hands and point toward the first responders.
“The Lord is lifting them up right now,” he said.
The final preacher, the Rev. Charles Hunt of Woodland Baptist Church in Longview, said he has preached for 49 years, 16 years locally.
“The only thing that is going to save America is to repent,” Hunt said.
One member of Hunt’s congregation, Nathan Mathias of White Oak, said afterward that he came because “We love the Lord and we just want to be part of what the Lord is doing. ... Jesus wants to start a revival in all our hearts.”
The prayer rally was “amazing,” said Alicia Adams of the Church at Grace Street and an aspiring minister. “I think the most powerful thing is all churches coming together .
“That is something that is so powerful,” Adams said. “Everybody is coming into agreement and worshiping. I’m on fire with the love.”