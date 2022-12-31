Despite the best efforts of the business’s owner, for the third year in a row a White Oak body shop has collected over 100 jars of peanut butter and donated $2,500 to the East Texas Food Bank on Friday.
“Doug loves peanut butter,” said Traci Smith, wife of Doug’s Paint and Body owner Doug Smith. “We didn’t think we’d be able to keep it under the tree.”
Smith said the business always ran radio ads in November and December, but three years ago wanted to try something different.
“I just felt like people needed help during the holidays with food or whatever,” said Smith, “so I approached Harlen (radio personality Harlen Lobley) and he told me about this idea.”
Lobley says he founded the 1N4 campaign after hearing the statistic that one in four kids in East Texas didn’t know where their next meal would be coming from.
“It just floored me,” said the man better known to his listeners as Harlen the Sports Guy.
Lobley said after talking to representatives at the East Texas Food Bank, he was told of their BackPack program where, on Fridays, participating children each receive a backpack filled with nutritious, kid-friendly items such as fruit, juice, cereal bars and shelf-stable milk to help last them until Monday morning, when school meal programs resume.
Lobley says he asked if they ever had enough peanut butter and the answer was, “no.”
“I threw the idea to Doug and Traci and said lets have people drop off jars of peanut butter and y’all can make a donation for every jar donated,” described Lobley, “and so, for the third year in a row, they’ve collected over 100 jars and are donating $2500 to the food bank to help the kids right here in East Texas.”
Smith says they start collecting the day after Thanksgiving and people just stop by and leave the jars. Sometimes, she said they find bags hanging on the front door when they show up to open for the day.
Angie McKeever with the East Texas Food Bank says the organization serves 26 counties in East Texas and can never have enough peanut butter.
“Its just one of those proteins,” she said. “It never goes bad and kids love it.”