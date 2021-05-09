Rhonda Vandehey traveled from Oregon to Longview to play one of the fastest growing sports in the city —and help improve park facilities in the process.
The Longview Pickleball Club held its first tournament Saturday with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department at Guthrie Park to raise funds to repave the courts.
Pickleball is a hybrid mix of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It’s played similar to tennis, but with a smaller court, a paddle like in ping pong and a different ball.
Saturday’s tournament welcomed 56 people from East Texas and beyond.
“I have family and we still have a second (home) in Gladewater, so when we first came we met Rashell (Kelly) and some people playing indoor pickleball,” said Vandehey, who originally is from Gladewater. “And then when we came back, we found out they had formed a club, so we’re here to support the club and get this court resurfaced.”
Kelly lives in Longview and was competing Saturday with Vandehey.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelly said she was one of the first people who started playing pickleball at the Guthrie Park courts with her daughter. From there, it grew to about 80 people playing locally.
Kelly said pickleball is one of the first sports she’s played.
“I have attempted to start to play tennis now. It’s fun. It’s a different ballgame for sure,” she said. “We have a lot of ex-tennis players out here — if you can play tennis, you can play pickle.”
Sisters Haygen Summers and Shelby Jones competed together Saturday in their first tournament.
“It’s a really fun community,” Jones said. “We’d like to do more for sure.”
Summers and Jones said their aunt and uncle play, which is what got them involved.
“Everyone is really nice and helpful,” Summers said. “We love that it’s here and that they have courts and we can’t wait for them to be resurfaced.”
Pickleball partners Debbie Monsour and Sandra Anderson traveled from Shreveport to Longview to support the club.
Anderson said their club in Shreveport has a group text, which is where they found out about the tournament and decided to come help the Longview club raise money.
“I was a former tennis player, and I quit playing tennis and was looking for something to do,” Anderson said. “Some people told me about (pickleball) at a church in Shreveport, and that’s kind of how I got started playing. It’s fun, and my love for it has grown from there.”
Now, she’s been playing for about three years.
Monsour said she has been playing for about five years after a friend invited her to play once.
She also said she and Anderson play about four days a week and do three or four tournaments a year.
“Very easy and sweet, welcoming people from Longview,” she said about Saturday’s event. “I mean, there’s not one Longview person that hasn’t told us, ‘Thank you for coming, we’re glad to have y’all.’ As far as being run, it’s easy and very good.”
For information, visit the Longview Pickleball Association on Facebook at Facebook.com/LongviewPickleballClub/ or email LongviewPickleballClub@gmail.com