Nearly $700,000 in Gregg County funds are being transferred to cover the costs of law enforcement overtime caused by an ongoing staffing crisis.
On Monday, Gregg County Commissioners heard from Sheriff Maxey Cerliano, who explained the need for the overtime coverage as staffing levels throughout law enforcement remain low.
As of Monday morning, the sheriff's office had 42 openings in various positions, Cerliano told commissioners.
County Judge Bill Stoudt commented that law enforcement shortages are a problem all over the state, and something every county is dealing with in some capacity.
"I've talked to no sheriff across the state that's fully staffed – everybody is short in some manner," Cerliano said. "It's a difficult time in law enforcement today."
Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney asked the sheriff for a breakdown of the numbers of what positions the office is short of.
Cerliano answered that it currently has seven deputy openings (three at the airport, three jail supervisors and one Texas Anti-Gang Task Force investigator); 6 nurse openings; one medical technician opening; and 28 jailer openings. He added, however, that one med tech started Monday and eight jailers were set to start Tuesday.
He compared the current shortage, and competition from other departments, to all local law enforcement agencies essentially fishing for applicants from the same pond.
"The pond is not well-stocked these days," he said. "Whatever our pay scales are, and yes different counties pay different things, then we're pitted against each other and then we're pitted against the cities."
Cerliano pointed out that the cities of Longview, Tyler and Nacogdoches all go beyond Gregg County's pay scale.
"This is where we're at and the only way we're making it is by working our staff overtime," he said.
McKinney asked if officers who were offered overtime were allowed to turn it down and Cerliano responded that the office currently has a mandatory overtime schedule that officers can sign up for and schedule their overtime hours. Officers are also allowed to fill in other days when they're not scheduled if they want to take on additional overtime, he said. Per usual, officers may be subject to call depending on availability and sick time, he said.
The county has been in the same process of covering overtime hours since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, he said.
"That's when we became unable to fill the positions and as we progressed through COVID and now we're progressing out of COVID we haven't progressed out of the staffing crisis. I wish I had the answer, but no one has the answer," Cerliano explained.
Stoudt added that after meeting with the governor's staff last week in Austin to talk about the staffing crisis, "nobody's got an answer."
Pct. 2 Commissioner Ray Bostick asked the sheriff how long it takes for someone to burn out after working so many shifts. Maxey told him that of the 220 employees it currently staffs, some come and go, but the ones that stay are dedicated and if it wasn't for them, "we wouldn't be able to survive."
McKinney asked if there was anything commissioners could do to help other than providing more money and Cerliano made mention of the county's adoption of a step-pay program that covers four levels of employment: one, three, six and nine years.
In comparison, he stated the cities of Longview and Tyler offer up to 25 and 30 years of step pay in addition to staff getting a raise every year.
"I would love to be able to pay these men and women as much as we could but we also have to be conscious of the impact that it has on the budget and position-wise we have half the staff for the whole county," he said.
After the meeting, Cerliano expounded on why staff initially starting declining around the start of the pandemic. He explained that many members didn't want to be working in the jail for fear of exposure to the virus so they would quit.
"We've never recovered from that," the sheriff said.
With the addition of the new medical technician and eight jailers set to start the next day, he said the number of openings would drop into the mid-thirties.
Because of the number of openings, salary and benefit lags are created. The sheriff is allowed to take money from those lags and transfer it into overtime to cover those expenses, he said.
According to Cerliano, $39,000 was transferred in the sheriff's office account; $600,000 was transferred in the main jail account; $12,000 in the Marvin A Smith Correctional Facility account; and $40,000 was transferred in the airport account. All expenses transferred were used to cover overtime hours.
In terms of recruitment strategies, he said the office has tried posting on social media, it has reached out to law enforcement academies, colleges and universities, local schools for career days and the Texas Workforce Commission.