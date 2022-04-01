Nick Bruce has traveled the world with his professional BMX career and represented his country at the Tokyo Olympics this past summer.
The 29-year-old native of Youngstown, Ohio, has been to Texas several times, but this weekend was his first time in Longview. Bruce is competing in the third round of Saturday's 2022 USA BMX Freestyle Series at Dodson Action Sports Complex at Ingram Park. The event features amateur and professional competitors.
USA BMX Freestyle is an organization that offers a series of competitions across the United States.
Bruce said his first impression of the Dodson complex is that it has good ramps.
"For a competition level, it might be a little bit smaller to be honest, but as a local park and just riding it, it’s amazing," he said. "This is better that my local park at my home."
Bruce already has secured a spot at May's World Cup in France, but that didn't stop him from competing in Longview.
"I'm looking just to ... get the competition cobwebs dusted off and have fun on my bike," he said with a smile. "Right now, I'm just trying to get as many competitions under my belt as possible just to get that feeling back, but you're gonna see a lot of other guys that are hungry 'cause they need those points to get into that first World Cup in France."
Brian Dodson, who led the effort to establish the complex, said Texas has never hosted the USA BMX Freestyle event. Longview is the third of eight stops this year, he added.
"It's here in our little town, and at this point it kind of appears .. it will probably become the annual stop around the same time of year," Dodson said.
He said organizers tried to have the event in 2021 but were unable to because of the short notice. But they were able to work with the city of Longview's Parks and Recreation Department to make it happen this year, Dodson said.
"It really is a dream come true, and it still doesn't even really feel like it's happening — and it's happening right in front of us," Dodson said.
Riders from across the country have traveled to Longview for the event, Dodson said.
"To see it blow up to a whole new level, it made all the work of getting the park done worth it," Dodson said. "It's very gratifying."
One other U.S. Olympian — 22-year-old Justin Dowell — and one Olympian who lives in the United States but who represents Venezuela — Daniel Dhers, 37 — were slated to be at the event, according to Dodson.
Olympian and Silver medalist Hannah Roberts, 20, also was scheduled to compete but had to pull out because of an injury, he said.
"I did expect to maybe have some professional contests here .. .but for actual Olympians to come here and compete, it's really amazing," Dodson said.
According to Bruce, the pandemic caused many BMX competitions to be cancelled. When the opportunity to compete again presented itself, he couldn't decline.
"I’m such a happier person when I’m at an event just because this is what I train for, this is what I wake up every day to get ready for is competitions around the world. Even if it’s a small one here in Longview, Texas, it’s still the same feeling as if it’s the biggest event, so it’s really cool."
Competition is set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, and the event is open to the public and free to attend.