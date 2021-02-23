GLADEWATER — Elaine Roddy lived without running water in her Gladewater home for a week because of the winter storm that wreaked havoc on the city’s water lines.
“I didn’t have a drop,” Roddy said Tuesday during a free water distribution event. “I learned to boil a lot of snow, but I decided I didn't like to be a pioneer woman.”
Though the lack of water was inconvenient and a struggle, Roddy said she was thankful not to have lost electricity, as well.
“But I had power, and every day I put my feet on the floor, I would thank the Lord for electricity,” she said. “I don’t think I could have done it without both.”
Roddy picked up a free case of water Tuesday afternoon distributed by Gladewater police, City Council members, firefighters and volunteers.
Gladewater remained under a boil water notice Tuesday, and residents were still cautioned to conserve usage.
Elsewhere in the area, the city of Kilgore announced Tuesday that its boil water notice and conservation order were lifted. And the Elderville Water Supply Corp., which serves Lakeport, Elderville, Peatown, Easton and parts of Lake Cherokee, also announced Tuesday that its customers no longer are under a boil notice.
Roddy said the bottled water is much easier for her than boiling, and she was grateful to the city of Gladewater and Gregg County for helping provide it.
“Come to find out, my hot water heater was out so I got that fixed today,” Roddy said, smiling. “I can have a bath!”
Eleven pallets of water were available Tuesday, and the city also distributed bottles Monday. Firefighter Christian Allen estimated about 540 families received water Monday.
“We’ve had a good steady stream of people wanting to help,” Allen said. “It’s been good. Not to mention all of our city staff helping.”
Gladewater Police Chief Gordon Freeman said the traffic was slower Tuesday compared with Monday, possibly indicating less need. That was a good sign, said Mayor J.D. Shipp.
“It’s a sign of recovery,” he said.
Residents driving through the pickup lines Tuesday told officials that water was slowly returning while others said their water pressure was back to normal or almost back to normal.
“It’s great that communities have access to resources that can help out our citizens,” Shipp said. “We really appreciate Gregg County Emergency Management for helping us out.”
Shipp said the city hopes to have the water tested today.
“I am very proud,” he said. “You had staff members working long hours. They were performing roles that were not a part of their job description.”
Shipp said he was disappointed by negative comments on social media about city staff members working through the record-breaking storm.
“It’s frustrating to see that and hear that, but they're not seeing what’s going on behind the scenes,” Shipp said of social media commenters. “This is a wonderful staff, a wonderful community.”
Councilwoman Brandy Flanagan said people may not realize that the city is 12 square miles, larger than what some might believe.
Shipp added that frustration about the storm and water problems likely was the cause of the social media comments. During his time in Gladewater, he said he has never experienced anything like this past week's storm or related water issues.
“This is a first for all of us,” he said.
Shipp said he also wanted to thank the city of White Oak for its assistance in picking up pallets of water and offering manpower to help repair city line leaks.