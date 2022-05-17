Linda Thomas was 8 years old when she attended her first Rotary Club meeting. She joined the Longview club in February 1994, and in 2001, became its first female president.
On Tuesday, she was recognized as the club's 2022 Citizen of the Year.
"Her example paved the way for many more women to not only join this club but to serve in leadership in the club," said the club's president Jon Cromer.
Thomas graduated from Longview High School and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas in 1958. After college, she worked at International Supply Co. and as executive director of the East Texas Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse.
"Linda Thomas is a generational leader," County Judge Bill Stoudt said at the meeting. "The things that she's been involved in are going to affect generations way past most of us in this room are gone. That is extremely special for people to be able to do."
Thomas has served on many councils and organizations, including the Good Shepherd Guild, the Good Shepherd Medical Center Board of Trustees, Gregg County Advisory Council of the East Texas Community Foundation and the Greater Longview United Way, among others.
She served on the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority for several years. In 2004, she was appointed by Stoudt as a NET RMA representative. Seven years later, former Gov. Rick Perry appointed her as chair and later, she was reappointed by Gov. Greg Abbott. She was a Junior League of Longview president.
"I can't think of a more deserving person for this recognition," said Keith Honey, noting that Thomas has "simply been an integral and vital part of the very fabric of our community for decades."
Thomas served on transportation boards, like the Texas Department of Transport's I-20 and I-30 East Texas Corridor Advisory Committees. She also served on the East Texas Council of Governments Rural Planning organization.
"Linda has been tenacious and unselfish giving freely her expertise, time, talents and resources all aimed at making this a better community and region for all of us," Honey said.
Cromer and Gordon Northcutt presented the award to Thomas, who praised the club and community and said the award was "an honor of a lifetime."
"Most of all," she said, "I'm proud to be born, raised and live in Longview, Texas."