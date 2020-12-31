Former Gladewater Fire Chief Wayne “Snuffy” Smith, who died earlier this week, was remembered Thursday by colleagues as a people-person who had a passion for serving his community.
“I would say most certainly that the community is shocked with this news,” Gladewater Mayor John "J.D." Shipp said. “He was very much loved by the community and will always be given the legacy of his work.”
The Gladewater Fire Department honored Smith Wednesday afternoon announcing his death with a Facebook post and changing its profile photo to one of a fire badge with a black band, reading “Rest In Peace Ret. Chief Wayne ‘Snuffy’ Smith.”
“Please keep the family and friends of Chief Smith in your thoughts and prayers during this time,” the department wrote in the post.
Smith served as chief with the department for nearly 30 years, Shipp said.
“Chief Smith was a wonderful man,” Shipp said. “While chief, he was very active in Lions Club and was instrumental in the formation of the Fall Festival which allowed children of the community to celebrate Halloween safely.”
Shipp said many firefighters and departments across East Texas have been touched by his work and dedication.
“There is not a Fire Department in East Texas that hasn’t been touched by chief Smith,” Shipp said. “He mentored countless firefighters in the region and was an instructor at the Texas A&M Fire School. Therefore, his tenure within the fire service has had an impact statewide.”
Longview Fire Captain George Glenn served at Gladewater Fire Department together from 1988 to 1998. Glenn said Thursday he was still reeling from the news of his passing, having just recently spoken with Smith.
“I mean I just talked to him last week so this is kind of tough for me,” Glenn said. “I’ve still kept in contact with him all those years. He would do anything in the world for you. It's still upsetting to talk about.”
Glenn said working under Smith was wonderful.
“He's a good man of integrity, character and a good supervisor,” Glenn said.
Former Gladewater City Manager Sean Pate said he kept in touch with Smith after Pate left the city in 2015, calling Smith a good friend.
“From my perspective as a city manager, you know you run into tough obstacles all the time and you have rough patches, you know, people can get upset with you about stuff,” Pate said. “So, there were challenges at times in Gladewater for me where we were making tough decisions and you're going to catch a lot of grief and and you're going to get beat down.
“Snuffy was always the first one that was in my office when he knew times were tough.”
Pate said he feels as if he is indebted to Smith for life for the talks they had and the confidence they had during his time in Gladewater.
“He knew that I was under a lot of stress and he would come into my office, shut the door and talk with me,” Smith said. “It was reassuring and he would always be there to at least provide some level of comfort and assurance of what I was doing. And at the same time would provide laughter every single day. You can't put a price on that.”
Smith had a great sense of humor, his colleagues said. Pate compared his “good old country boy” humor and mannerisms to that of Larry the Cable Guy.
“When he walked in the office about something important, he would say, ‘Mr Pate, I need to make you abreast of something,’” Pate said. “And it would make me laugh. He would always use that ‘to keep you abreast’ and was quite funny.”
Smith was an instructor for Texas Municipal Fire School and served on the Kilgore College Fire Academy Board among others.
White Oak Police Chief Terry Roach worked with Smith in Gladewater from 1993 to about 2001.
“Snuffy was a people’s person,” Roach said. “He treated everyone as an equal, not as subordinates or anything like that. Ever since my first time meeting him it was like we've been best friends for years.”
Roach said Smith went above and beyond serving Gladewater and cared about the city.
“If there was something going on stuff he was always there,” Roach said. “Just being a part of the Lions Club also you could tell even after he retired he was still involved in the city happenings. He was a Gladewater hero.”
Services for Smith are set for 2 p.m. Monday at New Beginnings Baptist Church's Spring Hill campus, 2137 E. George Richey Road. The Gladewater Fire Department, along with other departments in the area, are planning to attend and support the family by providing a "Fireman Honor" with precession and burial activities.