As a child, Josh Jones took life day-by-day, going through treatments, procedures and hospital stays. His mother, Christy, said his future has been an “unknown.”
Now a senior at Pine Tree High School, Josh is determined not to let chronic illness stop him from enjoying life.
Josh has a FOXP3 genetic mutation, which causes a disease called IPEX and weakens his immune system. Essentially, his white blood cells cannot fight bacteria and viruses, and he is prone to illness, he said.
The condition has caused several other health issues. Josh has arthritis, Crohn’s disease, a skin condition, multiple stomach diseases, reoccurring bone infections and other medical problems.
He was fist diagnosed when he was 8, and when he was 13, he was chosen as a recipient for a trip to Disney World from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“When we got the Make-A-Wish, we had no idea we were even nominated,” Christy Jones said. “Make-A-Wish was one of those things we always heard about, but we never thought we’d get nominated for that.”
“It’s been very hard to navigate,” she said of her son’s illnesses.
Five years later, Josh is preparing to begin life as an adult, something he was not guaranteed. he works at Dick’s Sporting Goods and is part of Pine Tree’s BUCS and the Buc the Bullies organization.
He plans to go to Tyler Junior College and wants to study in the medical field.
Josh said he wants to be able to give back and help people struggling with illnesses like his own.
“I would lie to you if I said I was perfectly fine always,” Josh said. “I used to say, ‘Oh, why God? Why me?’ But as I’ve grown up a little bit and matured, I understand there is a reason for it and because I’m such a rare case I could help someone.”
Josh said he is constantly getting different tests, which provide doctors with a baseline of what his diseases look like and can help prevent or stop it in the future.
“As I’ve grown up more I’ve realized, you know, it’s not a horrible thing, I’m not in the hospital right now,” he said. “I’ve talked to many doctors, and they look at me and they’re like, ‘Oh you don’t look like you have anything wrong.’ As I’ve really matured I could be worse off. I really could. I could be in the hospital as we speak. I could have gone, I could have passed on, but I’m here right now having this conversation. I’m here right now, so there is a greater path so I can help someone.”