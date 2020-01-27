Toni Gore started her first semester this past week at Stephen F. Austin State University studying social work. The Kilgore native graduated from East Texas Charter School in December with a high school diploma and Associate of Art and Associate of Science degrees from Kilgore College.
She’s 16 years old.
“I started taking dual-credit classes when I was 14 immediately the summer after my eighth-grade year,” she said. “Because I started so early and took them during summers and regular semesters, (I graduated early.)”
Dual-credit courses are classes available to high school students, taught through a college, that allow the student to earn college and high school credit for one class.
Toni said since she was earning so much high school and college credit, she was able to save time and completed her graduation requirements early.
The Kilgore College Foundation recently raised more than $24,000 for dual-credit scholarships to help students like Toni.
According to the college, the money was raised at the third annual Continuing the Dream through Education Martin Luther King Jr. Dual Credit Scholarship Breakfast. The event raises funds for financial assistance for students in need who enroll in dual-credit classes.
Toni and two other students — Laura Martinez of Longview and Emalea Boatman of Kilgore — spoke at the breakfast about the importance of dual-credit.
Toni said she knew she wanted to finish high school quickly, and dual-credit courses helped her get “into the real world” sooner.
Her drive to finish high school with two degrees comes from the example set by her mother, Linda Thomas.
“I was 11 when she started school at KC, and it really sunk in just how important education was,” Toni said. “She got her associate (degree) at KC and went to SFA for her bachelor’s degree. Education was always really important. She always wanted me to do well in my classes.”
Thomas also just finished her master’s degree at the University of Texas at Arlington, Toni said.
“When I was really little I lived with my father, but I remember getting a call from her and her telling me she was going to start school again and I was like, ‘I’m so proud of you,’ which is funny because I was the kid,” Toni said. “I moved in with her when I was 11. That’s when I really started to see it, and it was just awesome seeing her dedication through it. Money was always an issue, but it was awesome to see her perseverance.”
Toni has fond memories of attending her mother’s graduations, she said.
“She’s making money she’s never made before,” Toni said. “And now I get to follow along in her footsteps.”