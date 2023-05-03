Hope Community Church at Northside member Diane Brown says the recent death of her pastor, Mark Horner, has "left a big hole in our hearts."
In addition to leading that Longview church, Horner, 63, was a middle school social studies and Bible teacher at Trinity School of Texas for two years.
The school posted April 19 on Facebook that Horner had not arrived to campus the previous day and was missing. And on Saturday, Longview police announced he was found dead in Marion County. Further details were not available.
"He always could take a section of scripture and show you something in that — maybe you'd heard it preached on numerous times, but he could take that scripture and tell you something you hadn't heard before," Brown said.
Horner frequently brought history into his scripture readings and, in the past, played guitar and sang for the church's youth group. He always had a kind word for people and would pray for members who were sick or in need, Brown said.
"He was just a good guy," Brown said. "I don't have anything but good to say about him. I just don't know how we're ever gonna do without him ... We're all grieved that he's gone, and it's just left a big hole in our hearts."
Mike Morrison, who has has taught mathematics, physics and Bible at Trinity School of Texas for 12 years, was Horner's friend.
He said Horner's father was in the military, which meant he grew up and spent time in a number of places.
"He spent time in Germany, Denver, El Paso, Arizona and probably a dozen other places I don't know about," he said. "He was all over the place."
Horner graduated from McMurry University in Abilene and received his Master's of Divinity at Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky.
Morrison said he knew Horner for almost 25 years and met him at a church Horner was previously a pastor at.
One of his favorite memories of Horner was when the two men would show up to the church early and make cinnamon rolls for its pre-church meeting.
"We'd sit and talk faith and family, church. We both liked the Dallas Cowboys, so there were probably many conversations about that in the fall, but I enjoyed those times," Morrison said. "I really miss him."
He remembers Horner as an incredibly smart man who always provided insight or advice when he needed it, adding that he couldn't recall a single time he'd called Horner needing something and didn't get a response.
Horner enjoyed music and played guitar and sang with the Longview community choir. He had told Morrison of a time when he had an opportunity to sing with his high school choir in the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
He also performed as the lead in Longview Community Theatre's production of "Fiddler on the Roof," Morrison said.
He added students at Trinity loved Horner, and he was a good teacher and worked hard to prepare his lessons.
The school had a service of remembrance this week in memory of Horner.
Morrison said the school and the church have stepped up to help Horner's family financially.
Horner is survived by his wife, Susan, and their four children.
The family has a service planned at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Hope Community Church at Northside in Longview.