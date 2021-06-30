Lacey Akers put on her Sabine High School class ring for the first time in 15 years Tuesday afternoon in the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
“It still fits,” she said.
Akers said she lost the ring sometime in 2006 when her purse was lost or stolen. She never reported it because she was unsure of how the purse went missing.
“That’s literally 15 years, so God is good,” she said.
Akers’ morning took a strange turn Monday as her phone’s notification’s started going off.
The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook about a recovered Sabine High School Class of 2005 ring and was looking for the owner who may be named “Lacey.”
“When I woke up (Monday) morning, I had all these messages,” Akers said. “When I saw the post, I thought, ‘This can’t be.’ ”
She was tagged in the Facebook comments and began receiving messages from people who also went to Sabine ISD.
“My classmates, they don’t play around,” Akers said, laughing.
The post was made shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday, and within 20 minutes, Akers had been tagged. By 9:30 a.m., she had confirmed the ring was hers.
She picked up the ring Tuesday in the office of Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Lt. David Falco.
“It just goes to show that there is some positive to social media that can be used for our benefit and other people’s benefit,” he said.
Falco said he was grateful to the community for the help and was impressed with how quickly Akers was located.
“We get property in all the time, found property/lost property, and most of the time we can’t identify an owner,” he said. “But with the class ring, obviously, we had a name to go by or to start and a place to start going some research.”
On June 23, a woman came into the sheriff’s office and left the Sabine Cardinals class ring at the front desk.
According to the incident report, the woman said the ring had been found in April on her property in Gladewater. The area of the property is where timber is dropped off, the report said.
“It’s good to see you’re happy,” Falco said to Akers.
Akers put on the ring and wore it Tuesday as she left the sheriff’s office at the Gregg County Courthouse. The ring is silver with a pink stone featuring a cross in the center and a volleyball icon on the side.
“It’s a lost treasure,” she said.
Since 2006, Akers had moved to North Carolina, gotten married, had children, moved back to Texas and been divorced. Within the past year, she has moved back to the Longview area, and her three children now attend Sabine ISD.