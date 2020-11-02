Instead of meeting on the field this year, White Oak and Spring Hill ISDs are taking their rivalry to food pantries.
Since the teams cannot play each other in their annual "Battle of Hawkins Creek" due to COVID-19, the districts are competing in a canned food drive instead.
Donations are accepted until Nov. 14, then Heritage Mitsubishi will have a weigh-in. Other districts in the area can make donations and be weighed in as well.
The drive started as an idea with Spring Hill High School teacher Jordan Alford and her husband Jonathan, who works at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview.
Jordan said her father is at Hiway 80 with terminal cancer, so the work of the mission and the drive means even more to her.
"They clean up after him, they take care of him, they changed his life completely," she said. "I’ve seen the mission become more than just a shelter for me. It’s just the perfect place for God’s mercy."
Jordan said anyone can drop off nonperishable food items at Heritage Mitsubishi, 912 W. Loop 281 in Longview, in bins for the participating school they want to support.
White Oak High School Student Council Co-President Payton Palmer said making the canned food drive a competition between the districts was a sure way to get her classmates involved.
"Nobody wants to lose to Spring Hill," she said. "So all the students seem to get involved and teachers will offer extra credit — and that will get a lot of kids to bring stuff. Some students even went trick-or-treating for cans over Halloween."
White Oak Student Council adviser and art teacher Kim Taylor said the school has done similar competitions against Spring Hill during rivalry week before, such as a sock drive for the homeless.
But she said it is the first time the donations will be weighed, so she already is contacting parents with trucks to transport all the donations.
Anyone in the community can drop off donations at the high school, Taylor said. All donations will go there and be disinfected.