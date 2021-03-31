A Hallsville High School senior's mission came to fruition Wednesday evening during a student-led worship service in the Hallsville Junior High School Auditorium.
Taylor Morrison calls the service “United, Student Led Revival,” adding that although he worked with area churches and youth pastors, he wanted students to be at the forefront.
“The Lord placed it on my spirit a long time ago to do this,” Morrison said earlier, adding that he began a three-month long process to begin organizing the monthly services.
During Wednesday's event, students took turns sharing their testimonies, and members of the First Baptist Church of Hallsville performed.