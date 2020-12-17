When Dr. Brett Burnett rolled up his sleeves Thursday to be among the first Longview health care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, his thoughts were with his patients for whom he has been caring over the past nine months.
Burnett thought of both elderly patients and young patients with no prior medical history who have died of COVID-19 in Longview. Right now the COVID-19 situation in East Texas is the worst it has ever been, according to Burnett, but on Thursday he received a shot of hope.
“It has never been as bad as it is right now. It’s terrible. It’s devastating,” he said. “But today, I have hope. I’m honored and I’m very thankful to receive this vaccine. A lot of work went into this. It didn’t happen overnight. ... This is going to change our community.”
Burnett, who serves as the medical director for the ER at Longview Regional Medical Center, was one of the first frontline health care workers in Longview to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday. Longview Regional Medical Center and Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center each received a shipment of 975 doses the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer. Within hours of receiving the vaccine Thursday, both hospitals began administering the injection to staff who volunteered for it.
Christus Good Shepherd Health System President and CEO Todd Hancock described the vaccinations as a "historic" event that culminates nearly a year of the COVID-19 pandemic globally and locally.
"This is something that we'll look back on and tell our kids and grandkids about this day," Hancock said. "The fact that this started nine months ago and there were so many people who doubted whether our country could produce a vaccine this fast and that they did before the end of the year. It's quite a Christmas gift to the world. I'm very proud to be a part of that and to see this team be a part of it. It's just a proud day."
Hancock said in the days and weeks prior receiving the shipment, Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center spent time communicating with and educating its staff about the vaccine, seeking to answer any questions that team members had.
So when Christus Good Shepherd asked its staff who would volunteer to receive the vaccine, ICU nurse Melissa Montgomery was among the first to raise her hand.
On Thursday, Montgomery was the first nurse to be given the COVID-19 vaccination at a Longview hospital.
"I was very honored to have been asked," Montgomery said. "I was nervous when they first asked us to sign up but after doing research and finding out that the benefit definitely outweighs the risk, then I decided that I wanted to take it. I'm hoping that this is the first step toward ending this global pandemic."
Montgomery is among 975 Christus Good Shepherd Health System team members who will receive the COVID-19 vaccination between Thursday and Monday. Hancock said employees signed up to receive all of the hospital's initial allotment of vaccines.
Montgomery serves as a nurse in Good Shepherd's ICU. Throughout the pandemic, she has cared for COVID-19 patients in Longview and seen the direct impact the virus had on the community. Montgomery said she is hopeful the vaccine will bring an end to the pandemic.
"I hope and encourage people of the community to get the vaccine when it's available to them and to try to end this pandemic," she said. "I'm hoping that the vaccine will help us do that, but it cannot and will not happen unless people do take advantage and receive the vaccine."
At Longview Regional Medical Center, ICU nurse Sierra Perez said she was "excited" to be the first person at her hospital to receive the vaccination.
"We've come a long way in this pandemic and this is the first step to hopefully seeing some better improvements," she said.
Dr. Faber White, medical staff president at Christus Good Shepherd, said he wants the community to know the vaccine has been thoroughly evaluated and is safe. White was the second employee at Good Shepherd to receive the vaccination on Thursday.
"It's not something to be stressed about. It's something to celebrate," White said. "The fact that we have this, that the technology is proven, it's going to be at least 95% effective which is remarkable. People should feel very comfortable getting this vaccine because that's going to be the way that we're going to end this pandemic."
As an emergency physician, White has cared for many patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past eight or nine months. He's directly seen the effects of the virus and has seen the impact it has, not just on patients but also on their families.
"We've even had some of our own ranks that have fallen ill with this disease. We've never seen anything like this before," he said. "Because of what we've seen and all the harmful effects of this disease, it's critically important that we take this step to protect ourselves and our patients."
The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer requires two doses, including an initial injection and then a booster shot, normally 21-28 days later. Healthcare workers vaccinated Thursday must receive a second injection in the future to receive the full effect of the vaccine, according to Pfizer.
As the first doses were administered Thursday at Longview Regional Medical Center, the hospital's Assistant Chief Nursing Officer Crystal Thornton said she is hopeful.
"Over the last few months, we've watched devastation. Now, we have a solution and we get to be part of that," she said. "We’re witnessing something that is forever going to change healthcare. It's exciting."