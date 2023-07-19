Ruby Martin-McPherson’s blonde hair clung to her face Wednesday after getting thoroughly soaked from playing in the splash pad and foam pit at Broughton Park.
The 1-year-old trotted along and held the hand of her father, Adam Martin-McPherson, as they made their way through the Longview park.
The two were part of a large crowd that gathered at the park to celebrate the end of the Longview Public Library’s Summer Reading Club.
The annual club provides reading goals for every grade level that can be logged online or on a form and redeemed for weekly prizes.
Martin-McPherson used to work at the library, where his wife, Rachel, now works, so the event has been on his radar for years, he said. He brought Ruby to the party since she’s not only part of the program but also loves playing in water and bubbles.
He and his wife have read to Ruby since she was born and noticed she has a great interest in books, he said. Together, they try to foster a love of learning in their daughter.
“We’re very in tune with how important books are to child development and lifelong learning, and we just wanted to be a part of that,” Martin-McPherson said.
The Summer Reading Club's End Party hosted by the Longview Public Library, on Wednesday July 19, 2023, at Broughton Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Eden Nemati, 4, attends the Summer Reading Club's End Party hosted by the Longview Public Library, on Wednesday July 19, 2023, at Broughton Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Addison Moore, 9, Annabelle Moore, 11, and Avery Moore, 6, attend the Summer Reading Club's End Party hosted by the Longview Public Library, on Wednesday July 19, 2023, at Broughton Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Wesley Smelley, 3, and Eden Nemati, 4, attend the Summer Reading Club's End Party hosted by the Longview Public Library, on Wednesday July 19, 2023, at Broughton Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Eden Nemati, 4, attends the Summer Reading Club's End Party hosted by the Longview Public Library, on Wednesday July 19, 2023, at Broughton Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Vanessa White, 7, attends the Summer Reading Club's End Party hosted by the Longview Public Library, on Wednesday July 19, 2023, at Broughton Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Wesley Smelley, 3, and Eden Nemati, 4, attend the Summer Reading Club's End Party hosted by the Longview Public Library, on Wednesday July 19, 2023, at Broughton Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Eden Nemati, 4, attends the Summer Reading Club's End Party hosted by the Longview Public Library, on Wednesday July 19, 2023, at Broughton Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Addison Moore, 9, Annabelle Moore, 11, and Avery Moore, 6, attend the Summer Reading Club's End Party hosted by the Longview Public Library, on Wednesday July 19, 2023, at Broughton Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Wesley Smelley, 3, and Eden Nemati, 4, attend the Summer Reading Club's End Party hosted by the Longview Public Library, on Wednesday July 19, 2023, at Broughton Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Eden Nemati, 4, attends the Summer Reading Club's End Party hosted by the Longview Public Library, on Wednesday July 19, 2023, at Broughton Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Vanessa White, 7, attends the Summer Reading Club's End Party hosted by the Longview Public Library, on Wednesday July 19, 2023, at Broughton Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Wesley Smelley, 3, and Eden Nemati, 4, attend the Summer Reading Club's End Party hosted by the Longview Public Library, on Wednesday July 19, 2023, at Broughton Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
