Tobias Nelson raised his hand high Friday when asked if anyone wanted to try a cacao fruit seed. The 5-year-old studied the seed, freshly removed from a cacao pod by Steven Chamblee, executive director of the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
"Now what are you gonna do if you put it in your mouth and don't like it?" Chamblee asked.
"Umm ... I'm gonna spit it out," Tobias said, somewhat unsure if the answer was right.
"You're gonna spit it out where?" Chamblee asked.
"In my hand?" Tobias said.
The child wasted no more time and placed the white, fleshy seed in his mouth. Not even five seconds passed before he spit it back out in his hand, just as promised.
Tobias was one of the attendees at Chocolate Day at the arboretum, a new event that is part of a series of free monthly events at the facility.
He sat with five other children who were attending as a group from Sharon's Kid Korner. After-school Director Marilyn Bell said the daycare regularly brings children to summer events at the arboretum.
"They love the outings, and they get a little break," Bell said.
She sat beside the children and watched as they colored pages of chocolate bars and other treats. The room holding the event quickly filled up with children and their parents and other adults who listened as Chamblee provided information about the cacao fruit and how chocolate is made from it.
He cut into a pod with a large knife to show the interior, which held a collection of seeds, each surrounded by a soft, white, fleshy pulp. Those brave enough to try the slightly sweet, creamy seeds could be heard being asked what it tasted like by friends who had declined.
According to Chamblee, there is about 25 million acres dedicated to the growth of cacao in the world that produce about 30 million tons of cacao fruit a year. When the pod is ripe, it's split open and gutted, with the innards set aside in a pile.
The fleshy seeds are left to ferment for three to four days before being stripped of the white pulp and the beans separated. The beans are then roasted at about 100 degrees, ground and pressed, which creates an ultra fine powder. The resulting cocoa powder is mixed with the main ingredient, sugar, to then process and make into chocolate.
Cacao fruit grows on the trunk of cacao trees, unlike other fruits that often sprout from the ends of branches, he said. He likened the trunk-grown fruit to that of the Texas-native redbud tree that also produces fruit on its trunk.
"Chocolate contains both theobromine and caffeine, both of which can be addictive, so you can actually get addicted to chocolate," Chamblee said.
The lesson was followed by a tasting, which included a variety of chocolatey treats, cake, mini cupcakes, candies and more.
Angel Sanchez and her daughters, Savannah, 5, and Sienna, 3, debated which treats to try. While the three have previously visited the arboretum to look at the plants and flowers, it was their first time attending an event at the facility, Sanchez said.
The promise of chocolate was all she needed to convince her to attend, she said with a laugh. She said she had learned the white pulp surrounding the cacao seeds is sweet and edible, which she didn't know before.
Sanchez added that free, summer events such as Chocolate Day are important for low-income families in that they provide something enjoyable and informative for children and their parents to do.
"These events make it fun for the kids and educational for the adults," she said.
Chamblee said staff at the arboretum decided in December to start offering "something fun once a month, that was just free and fun." This past month, it hosted Hummingbird Day, and Ice Cream Day is set Aug. 25.
"It’s not about making money or anything — this is just about sharing something with the community," Chamblee said. "(Residents) want their kids to have good experiences — educational and positive experiences."
For information on the free, monthly events, contact the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center at (903) 212-2181