The normally busy happy hour line at the Sonic at Judson Road and H.G. Mosley Parkway was empty Tuesday afternoon in Longview.
About 5 miles away, Benis Mexican Restaurant on Gilmer Road, in the Spring Hill area, reported it was packed all day.
"We were one of the few restaurants that was able to stay open," Naomi Pool, a waitress at the restaurant, said shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. "We just now slowed down."
Hot Heads Burritos, which is a little further down Gilmer Road from Benis, also was open.
A few miles away, on Loop 281, though, Cafe Barron's was closed, but the retail store next door was open.
"Our health inspector said for the restaurant to open, the boil water order would have to be lifted," said Lacy Barron, but the retail store was operating at full capacity.
The dividing line between restaurants that could open following a major water line break overnight followed roughly along Pine Tree Road, just north of Spring Hill Road and along Hawkins Parkway to east of Eastman Road and Tryon Road.
"The City of Longview water system is divided into two pressure planes. The northern pressure plane never lost pressure and should not have been included in the initial notice," the city of Longview reported Wednesday. "The attached map shows the northern pressure plane, which is excluded from the boil water notice. If any customer in the northern pressure plane has significantly reduced water pressure we ask that they contact public works at 903-237-1240."
Barron wondered Wednesday if the store would see less traffic because people had to stay home with their children who were out of school, or if there would be more shoppers because people were looking for something to do.
She said the store has bathroom access for employees, and, she laughed, plenty of hand sanitizer left over from 2020 when COVID-19 arrived.
"I think we have just become a society of adjusting and adapting," Barron said.
In Longview, Christus Good Shepherd and Longview Regional Medical Center reported the hospitals continued to care for patients, with Christus Good Shepherd CEO Todd Hancock saying Wednesday afternoon that hospitals are "always prepared for almost every eventuality." If that was generally true before COVID-19 entered the world, it's more pronounced now, he said, "where we sort of live expecting the unexpected."
"Christus is very well prepared for these kinds of things even though they're unexpected," he said.
The hospital uses chilled water in its air conditioning system. That always requires large amounts of water, and also to keep operating rooms at the required low temperatures. Preparations were made in the past to ensure availability of water for those purposes.
"We have water wells that were invested in in the past," he said of the main hospital building. "Those come into play on days like today as a backup system."
That meets all the hospital's needs for non-potable water, or water that isn't suitable for drinking, including for flushing toilets and in the chillers.
Other sources and partnerships were tapped to provide non-potable water where needed away from the main hospital, as well as drinking water and sterile water needed for other operations in the hospital.
Some elective procedures were being rescheduled, and Christus brought in an ice trailer with "hundreds of pounds of ice" to the main campus to provide the large amounts needed at the hospital.
"There are challenges but we were able to work through all of those," Hancock said.
Longview Regional spokeswoman Libby Bryson said patient care continued "without disruption."
"... though we have, out of an abundance of caution, rescheduled all patient procedures scheduled today," she said in a prepared statement. "Our hospital is providing alternate water solutions for drinking and hand washing, bathing kits for patients, and portable toilets have been located throughout our campus for staff and visitors. We are grateful to the city of Longview, Gregg County, and others who have provided resources and support as we navigate this situation. While this was unexpected, our hospital continually works to be prepared for a variety of scenarios. Our patient care teams train for these scenarios throughout the year and review and update emergency response plans on a regular basis."