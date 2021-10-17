After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Longview Wine Festival returned Saturday to the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
The event again benefited the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance.
Pop-up canopies dotted the lawn at the arboretum as guests filed in from the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center parking lot. Wine tastings, vendors, silent auctions, raffles, live music and more were available.
“This is great to just be a part of it,” said Candace Renee, owner of You and Me Designs.
She said this was her second event selling handmade wood, driftwood and oyster shell designs.
Other venders at Saturday's event included senior care facilities and organizations, boutiques, artists, bakeries and more.
This is the alliance’s biggest annual fundraiser, said Executive Director Beth Godsey.
“It’s a beautiful day today," she said. "Hopefully, we’ll have a good turnout and raise money."
Among the items in the silent auction were paintings by Alzheimer’s patients. On the back of the paintings was a picture of the artist holding their artwork.
Godsey said she loved the paintings and was excited for the auction.
She said 100% of funds raised for the event will stay in East Texas and helps the alliance maintain programs and provide resources to caregivers.
“Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we were able to provide in-home respite grants and launched Project Lifesaver in Gregg, Harrison, Marion, and Upshur Counties,” the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance said in a statement. “Caregivers were home bound with their loved ones trying to keep them active and healthy, without any support group and rest. We were able to continue to do our best to serve the families affected by Alzheimer’s and other related dementias, and our goal is still to provide support to as many families as possible through our in-home respite program, educational series which will start back (this fall).”
This year’s festival is considered the fourth annual, as the third was canceled in 2020. In the past, the event was held in the spring in other locations. This is the first fall festival and the first time at the arboretum, said Festival Chair Kristen Ishihara.
“We have over 50 vendors and 13 wineries,” Ishihara said. “We are expecting about 1,500 people. It's been a fun event with the last two, and today there’s beautiful weather.”
One of Ishihara’s favorite parts of the event is feeling the community support.
“I think lots of people come because they believe in having a local resource for Alzheimer's patients and families,” she said. “We see a lot of the same people and it's just a really fun event. I'm glad that Longview has a wine festival.”