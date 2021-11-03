A fire that produced thick, black smoke Tuesday from a well site in Gregg County was extinguished without injuries thanks to a team effort involving 11 area departments, according to White Oak Volunteer Fire Department’s chief.
Jimmy Purcell said Wednesday that he was impressed with the response and the assistance after the fire involving an oil truck and pumpjack off Camp Switch Road west of Texas 42 and South of U.S. 80.
“Oh my gosh, everybody was impressed,” Purcell said. “It was a team effort for all the departments — working together, making phone calls, calling for resources.”
The call about the fire came in just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The department posted on Facebook about an hour later to let residents know what was causing the black smoke, which was visible for miles.
Nearly a dozen departments responded with about two dozen vehicles and three dozen personnel, Purcell said. Departments that responded were White Oak, Clarksville City - Warren City Volunteer Fire Department, East Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, Sabine Fire & Rescue, Gladewater Fire Department, Longview Fire Department, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Gregg County Fire Marshal, White Oak Police Department, Christus EMS, GCSO Airport Division (ARFF) and East Texas Forestry Service.
The fire burned for about three hours, according to Purcell.
“It does (seem like a long time) but we kind of had it pretty much contained in the pit that these tanks were in,” he said.
The areas outside of the pit had to be controlled because it is a wooded area. The oilfield truck was parked near the tanks, each of which has small amounts of product inside, Purcell said.
“They still had enough to cause some concerns,” Purcell said. “The smoke was black because it was burning sludge and oil.”
Purcell said something happened to cause oil to ignite as a worker was trying to get oil out of the tanks.
The Gregg County Fire Marshal is handling the investigation.
Gas plant employees worked to help control the situation, and Union Pacific Railroad was contacted to shut down train routes through the area since the fire was close to the tracks.
About 200 gallons of foam and 200 pounds of Purple-K fire extinguisher, which came from the East Texas Regional Airport, was used to control the fire, said Purcell, who noted it had been a while since a fire of the magnitude happened in White Oak.
“We had to call for help for others to go man other cities,” Purcell said. “I can't say enough about all these departments. The small departments are mostly volunteer. We rely on each other to help in these situations.”
Purcell said the departments working together helped control the blaze much more quickly.
“The timing of this, during the week, most volunteers are at work,” he said. “Everybody was real impressed on the outcome and the response from these first responders.”